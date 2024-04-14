Former Purdue golfer and current PGA Tour pro, Adam Schenk, had himself a weekend at Augusta.



The 32 year old from Vincennes, Indiana attested himself well all weekend in Augusta where he played in his first ever Master's Tournament.



It was just Schenk's sixth major of his career after competing in the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Open Championship last year. He missed all three of those cuts last year, but in his first Masters appearance, Schenk had his best ever finish in a major tournament.



Schenk shot 73, 71, 72, 73 for a +1 and tied for 12th finish in the 2024 Masters that Scottie Scheffler won with a -11 for his second Green Jacket.





It's not only the best finish of his career in a major, it's good enough to guarantee that Schenk will be in the same place next year. The top 12 in the field at the end of the Masters are automatically invited back to Augusta the next year.



Schenk was able to birdie the par 3 16th to move back to +1 on the day and for the tournament.



Schenk had a life changing year on tour last year, but is off to an even hotter start this season. He came into Augusta with four top-25 finishes already in 2024 including a tied for fifth in San Antonio in April.



Schenk played mistake free golf all four days despite difficult conditions with high winds on Thursday and Friday, and greens that were dry and fast on Saturday and Sunday. Schenk avoided making a double-bogey for the entire four days.



Schenk didn't put himself in bad position often, hitting 67% of his greens, and 70% of his fairways. He was also an incredible 5 out of 6 on saves out of the bunker when he did end up in a difficult spot.





Schenk came into the Masters ranked as the 51st ranked golfer in the world according to the Official Golf World Ranking and 58th in Fedex points. He should rise in both ranks after an incredible week at Augusta.