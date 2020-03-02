MORE: It's Plummer vs. O'Connell, but don't expect a starter to be named soon | From walk-on to BMOC, the rise of O'Connell

What a difference a year makes. Just Aidan O’Connell.

This time last year, the Purdue junior quarterback was buried on the depth chart. A forgotten walk-on. You had to get by Elijah Sindelar, Jack Plummer and Nick Sipe before you came to O’Connell’s name. Would he ever see the field?

Look at O’Connell now.

Everyone knows his name as he begins a battle with Plummer this spring to be the Boilermakers’ starting quarterback after making a storybook ascent and starting three games in 2019. It’s a story right out of Hollywood. Does O’Connell ever sit back and marvel at his fairy-tale rise?

“I won’t lie,” said O’Connell. “I do a lot. I think about it a lot because I am so lucky, so many things have gone well for me. I reflect on it a lot. I think about how lucky I am. The spot I’m in now is the spot I was dreaming for a lot of years, so I’m trying not to take it for granted.”

O’Connell got his opportunity because of injury to others. First, Sindelar was lost for the season after the fourth game because of a shoulder injury. Then, Sipe retired from football because of a bad back. Then, Plummer succumb to an ankle injury. That opened the door for O’Connell, who seized the opportunity and started in the final three games of 2019.

The 6-3, 210-pound O’Connell completed 62.8 percent of his attempts (103-of-164) for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and four picks. He engineered game-winning drives vs. Nebraska and Northwestern, showing calm and moxie.



“He came in and did really, really well,” said Plummer, who started six games in 2019 and is being limited a bit this spring as he comes back from the aforementioned ankle injury. “Aidan can spin it really well. He has a nice spiral. Him just going in there and cutting it loose was really cool to see, especially when I got here my first spring ball I think he was fifth- or sixth-string quarterback. So, that’s really cool for him to get out there and do what he did. At a really good level, too.”

