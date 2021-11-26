Brady Allen caps career with 5 TD effort in state title win over Brebeuf

It didn't take long for Gibson Southern's Brady Allen and Brebeuf's Joe Strickland to meet in Saturday's Class 3A state title game.

On the fourth drive of the game, Strickland sacked Allen for a safety to give Brebeuf a 16-7 lead. But soon thereafter, Allen and Gibson Southern took control over Strickland and Brebeuf en route to claiming a 45-35 win.

"(The safety) was big," Strickland told GoldandBlack.com. "But it didn't do enough."

It was a scintillating finish to Allen's stellar career. The four-star prospect completed 28-of-50 passes for 398 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Gibson Southern fell behind, 26-7, in the second quarter. But Allen led the Titans roaring back, out scoring the Braves 38-9 the rest of the way to claim the school's first state championship. No. 2 Gibson Southern finished 14-1.

Next, it's on to Purdue for Allen, who will graduate early and enroll in January. Strickland will join Allen as an early enrollee. The Brebeuf four-star defensive end was unable to slow down his future teammate and roommate, but Strickland still shined and finished with five tackles, two sacks and three TFLs.

"I told (Allen) 'great game'," said Strickland. "Obviously, he's a great player."



Allen and Strickland are Purdue’s two highest rated recruits in what now stands as a 19-man Class of 2022. The first day Allen, Strickland and others in the class can sign letters-of-intent is December 15.

Before Allen exits high school, he may pick up another piece of hardware to go along with his state title trophy: Indiana Mr. Football honors.

