Brady Allen caps career with 5 TD effort in state title win over Brebeuf
It didn't take long for Gibson Southern's Brady Allen and Brebeuf's Joe Strickland to meet in Saturday's Class 3A state title game.
On the fourth drive of the game, Strickland sacked Allen for a safety to give Brebeuf a 16-7 lead. But soon thereafter, Allen and Gibson Southern took control over Strickland and Brebeuf en route to claiming a 45-35 win.
"(The safety) was big," Strickland told GoldandBlack.com. "But it didn't do enough."
It was a scintillating finish to Allen's stellar career. The four-star prospect completed 28-of-50 passes for 398 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Gibson Southern fell behind, 26-7, in the second quarter. But Allen led the Titans roaring back, out scoring the Braves 38-9 the rest of the way to claim the school's first state championship. No. 2 Gibson Southern finished 14-1.
Next, it's on to Purdue for Allen, who will graduate early and enroll in January. Strickland will join Allen as an early enrollee. The Brebeuf four-star defensive end was unable to slow down his future teammate and roommate, but Strickland still shined and finished with five tackles, two sacks and three TFLs.
"I told (Allen) 'great game'," said Strickland. "Obviously, he's a great player."
Allen and Strickland are Purdue’s two highest rated recruits in what now stands as a 19-man Class of 2022. The first day Allen, Strickland and others in the class can sign letters-of-intent is December 15.
Before Allen exits high school, he may pick up another piece of hardware to go along with his state title trophy: Indiana Mr. Football honors.
Allen showed why he is an elite prospect on this day in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 6-5 Allen showed poise and calm, moving in the pocket to buy time and rifling passes down field. Allen showed touch and timing in addition to a rifle right arm.
Allen will leave high school having completed 264-of-383 passes (69 percent) for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior. Allen's ability to compete for the starting job at Purdue in 2022 will hinge on if Aidan O'Connell opts to return to use his COVID year. Allen will come as the program's most touted quarterback since Danny Etling, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2013.
Strickland will depart the prep ranks having made 59 tackles and eight sacks as a senior. He will look to build on Purdue’s legacy of producing standout defensive ends. The latest is George Karlaftis, a junior who is expected to turn pro after this season and projects to be a first-round draft choice.
"It definitely was a great experience (to play for the state title) getting that far, especially my senior year," said Strickland.
Other standout ends have been Anthony Spencer, Cliff Avril, Ryan Kerrigan and Chike Okeafor, among others. Strickland figures to be given every opportunity to earn a starting spot in 2022.
But when Strickland starts his Purdue career in less than two months, Allen will have bragging rights over him following this state title win, but ...
"I'll always tell him I sacked him twice in state," said Strickland. "The only time I could hit him, I hit him five times, something like that."
