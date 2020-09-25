 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Brandon McKnight
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Brandon McKnight

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Brandon McKnight started 87 of 101 games as a Boilermaker from 2002-05.
To listen: Click here.

Brandon McKnight turns 37 today (Sept. 25, 2020). We celebrate Brandon's birthday with a conversation about what the former standout guard is up to.

McKnight talks about his family life, playing overseas for nine years, who he feared most as a coach (and it wasn't Gene Keady) and the challenges of the student-athlete today.

He is positive, even inspiring and honest in our 20 minute interview.



Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020)

{{ article.author_name }}