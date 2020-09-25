GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Brandon McKnight

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Brandon McKnight
To listen: Click here.
Brandon McKnight turns 37 today (Sept. 25, 2020). We celebrate Brandon's birthday with a conversation about what the former standout guard is up to.
McKnight talks about his family life, playing overseas for nine years, who he feared most as a coach (and it wasn't Gene Keady) and the challenges of the student-athlete today.
He is positive, even inspiring and honest in our 20 minute interview.
Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020)
