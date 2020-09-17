GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Akin Ayodele

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Akin Ayodele
Akin Ayodele turns 41 today (Sept. 17, 2020). We celebrate Akin's birthday with a conversation about what the former All-Big Ten defensive end is up to.
Ayodele talks about becoming a father for the first time seven weeks ago, what it would be like to be a student-athlete in these trying times and much more.
For more on Ayodele (Tom Dienhart's interview) from June 3: click here.
