 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Akin Ayodele
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 09:17:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Akin Ayodele

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Akin Ayodele is a member of Purdue's "Den of Defensive Ends' as was a first=team All-Big Ten performer as a senior in 2001.
Akin Ayodele turns 41 today (Sept. 17, 2020). We celebrate Akin's birthday with a conversation about what the former All-Big Ten defensive end is up to.

Ayodele talks about becoming a father for the first time seven weeks ago, what it would be like to be a student-athlete in these trying times and much more.

For more on Ayodele (Tom Dienhart's interview) from June 3: click here.


