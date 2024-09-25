PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to running back Dante Dowdell (23) for a touchdown run against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Prior to Purdue's matchup with Nebraska on Saturday, InsideNebraska's (part of the Rivals community) Tim Verghese catches up with Boiler Upload to dish on the Cornhuskers, direction of the program, Dylan Raiola's start and more.

Q: Despite the loss on Friday night, Matt Rhule has Nebraska back in a national relevancy in year two. Was this quick of a turnaround expected in Lincoln? 

Rhule has proven to turn programs around in a short period of time, but expectations and the ceiling for what he can accomplish in year two have seriously increased since landing Dylan Raiola, a quarterback unlike any other Rhule had at Baylor or Temple. There’s certainly been a turnaround in attitude and culture through 1.25 seasons under Rhule, a foundation has been set, but the Huskers have to prove they can contend in the conference this season to remain “on track” and the jury is still out on that.

Q: What are the expectations for this season after a strong start?

Expectations have been calibrated a good bit after Friday night’s loss to Illinois, with weaknesses emerging on both sides of the ball. Nebraska fans expect at least a bowl game, but the program is gunning for at least 8-9 wins this season, with some especially tough tests down the stretch of the season with USC, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa on the schedule in late October and November.

Q: Dylan Raiola has performed well across his first four starts of the season. Is he exceeding expectations that you had coming into the year?

Raiola arrived at Nebraska with sky-high expectations and has somehow exceeded them through the first four games of his career. He’s been efficient, smart with the football, in total control of the offense, calling audibles at the line, changing protections and progressing through reads with the composure of a senior, not a true freshman with enormous expectations on his shoulders. He hasn’t been perfect by any means, his deep ball touch and placement could improve, as could his speed reading through progressions, but most early flaws in his game are details that will improve with reps and increased comfort.

Q: What playmakers will Purdue have to game plan for around Raiola?

Dante Dowdell has proven to be an effective downhill back, but Nebraska has a stable that also includes veteran Rahmir Johnson, a smaller, shiftier back, Emmett Johnson, a well-rounded back in his own right and Gabe Ervin Jr. a short-yardage thumper. Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks are Raiola’s top two targets, Neyor provides size and speed deep, while Banks is a reliable outside big-body receiver. Freshman wide receiver Jacory Barney has been electric out of the slot, but lines up all over the field and the HUskers manufacture touches for the speedster. Fellow freshman Carter Nelson is seeing his role in the offense grow as a big-body over the middle with fascinating athleticism for his size.

Q: What has made Nebraska's defense so effective so far this season?

Nebraska has a veteran-led defense with depth, led by a defensive coordinator that can be aggressive getting after the quarterback. The unit has actually underperformed relative to expectations in recent weeks, especially defending the run. The base defense has changed a bit compared to last season and it’s clear the unit is still getting their feet under them transitioning from 3-3-5 man base to essentially a 4-2-5 quarters base. They can get after the quarterback from inside and out, with Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson plugging up the middle, letting Jimari Butler, Princewill Umanmielen and James Williams rush off the edge. Linebackers play fast and secondary holds their own, but they have high expectations for themselves and haven’t played up to that standard the past two weeks. That could lead to a fired-up performance on Saturday in an attempt to re-gain some confidence.

