Week Four is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (4-0): Any questions? I didn't think so.

Last week: Wisconsin, W, 52-21

Up next: Rutgers

2. Michigan: (4-0) Winning never is boring. But, this has been borrrrrrr-ing.

Last week: Maryland, W, 34-27

Up next: at Iowa

3. Penn State: (4-0) Will Nits be 5-0 for game at Michigan Oct. 15? Magic Eight 8 Ball says "signs point to yes."

Last week: Central Michigan, W, 33-14

Up next: Northwestern

4. Minnesota (4-0): Think I'll change my name to P.J. Dienhart.

Last week: at Michigan State, W, 34-7

Up next: Purdue

5. Iowa (3-1): The 23 points allowed by Iowa in the first four games is its fewest permitted in the last 66 years.

Last week: at Rutgers, W, 27-10

Up next: Michigan

6. Maryland (3-1): I know you don't wanna hear this, Terps: This loss feels like progress.

Last week: at Michigan, L, 34-27

Up next: Michigan State

7. Wisconsin (2-2): Remember when the Badgers were good? Me, too. (heavy sigh)



Last week: at Ohio State, L, 52-21

Up next: Illinois

8. Purdue: (2-2) Dear Aidan: Please hurry back. Love, Jeff.



Last week: Florida Atlantic, W, 28-26

Up next: at Minnesota

9. Rutgers (3-1): Reality bites.



Last week: Iowa, L, 27-10

Up next: at Ohio State

10. Indiana (3-1): Hey, the 3-0 start was fun while it lasted.

Last week: at Cincinnati, L, 45-24

Up next: at Nebraska

11. Michigan State (2-2): Please remind me: How much is MSU paying Mel Tucker?

Last week: Minnesota, L, 34-7

Up next: at Maryland

12. Illinois (3-1): Yes, it's true. I looked it up: The Illini are off to their best start since 2015. Papa Del's pizza for everyone!

Last week: Chattanooga, W, 31-0

Up next: at Wisconsin

13. Northwestern (1-3): The free-fall continues. The question: Where is rock bottom?



Last week: Miami (Ohio), L, 17-14

Up next: at Penn State

14. Nebraska (1-3): Can't lose if you don't play. Hooray for off weeks!

Last week: OFF

Up next: Indiana