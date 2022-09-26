Big Ten Power Poll: It's P.J.'s world. We're all just living in it
POLLS: Preseason | Week One | Week Two | Week Three
Week Four is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (4-0): Any questions? I didn't think so.
Last week: Wisconsin, W, 52-21
Up next: Rutgers
2. Michigan: (4-0) Winning never is boring. But, this has been borrrrrrr-ing.
Last week: Maryland, W, 34-27
Up next: at Iowa
3. Penn State: (4-0) Will Nits be 5-0 for game at Michigan Oct. 15? Magic Eight 8 Ball says "signs point to yes."
Last week: Central Michigan, W, 33-14
Up next: Northwestern
4. Minnesota (4-0): Think I'll change my name to P.J. Dienhart.
Last week: at Michigan State, W, 34-7
Up next: Purdue
5. Iowa (3-1): The 23 points allowed by Iowa in the first four games is its fewest permitted in the last 66 years.
Last week: at Rutgers, W, 27-10
Up next: Michigan
6. Maryland (3-1): I know you don't wanna hear this, Terps: This loss feels like progress.
Last week: at Michigan, L, 34-27
Up next: Michigan State
7. Wisconsin (2-2): Remember when the Badgers were good? Me, too. (heavy sigh)
Last week: at Ohio State, L, 52-21
Up next: Illinois
8. Purdue: (2-2) Dear Aidan: Please hurry back. Love, Jeff.
Last week: Florida Atlantic, W, 28-26
Up next: at Minnesota
9. Rutgers (3-1): Reality bites.
Last week: Iowa, L, 27-10
Up next: at Ohio State
10. Indiana (3-1): Hey, the 3-0 start was fun while it lasted.
Last week: at Cincinnati, L, 45-24
Up next: at Nebraska
11. Michigan State (2-2): Please remind me: How much is MSU paying Mel Tucker?
Last week: Minnesota, L, 34-7
Up next: at Maryland
12. Illinois (3-1): Yes, it's true. I looked it up: The Illini are off to their best start since 2015. Papa Del's pizza for everyone!
Last week: Chattanooga, W, 31-0
Up next: at Wisconsin
13. Northwestern (1-3): The free-fall continues. The question: Where is rock bottom?
Last week: Miami (Ohio), L, 17-14
Up next: at Penn State
14. Nebraska (1-3): Can't lose if you don't play. Hooray for off weeks!
Last week: OFF
Up next: Indiana
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.