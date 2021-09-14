Big Ten power poll: Who's flying highest? Hawkeyes, that's who!
Week Three is upon us. And, look who is on top? That's right: Iowa!
1. Iowa (2-0): Who needs an offense when you D like this crew? Hawkeyes have two best wins in Big Ten.
This week: Kent State
Up next: Colorado State
2. Penn State (2-0): That's six wins in a row for Nits. Look it up.
This week: Auburn
Up next: Villanova
3. Ohio State (1-1): Good news: It was a "quality" loss to Oregon, right?
This week: Tulsa
Up next: Akron
4. Wisconsin (1-1): Badgers have week off--no cheese curds, fellas--to prep for Golden Domers.
This week: Off
Up next: Notre Dame in Chicago (Sept. 25)
5. Michigan (2-0): Are you a Wolverine believer yet? Yeah, me neither.
This week: Northern Illinois
Up next: Rutgers
6. Michigan State (2-0): Early leader for "Big Ten surprise team."
This week: at Miami (Fla.)
Up next: Nebraska
7. Maryland (2-0): Did you know the Tersp are 2-0?
This week: at Illinois
Up next: Kent State
8. Minnesota (1-1): How good is Goldy? Trip to Boulder drips with intrigue.
This week: at Colorado
Up next: Bowling Green
9. Rutgers (2-0): Almost done with exhibition season. Thank, goodness.
This week: Delaware
Up next: at Michigan
10. Purdue (2-0): Can you say "Spoilermakers"? Try it. It's fun.
This week: at Notre Dame
Up next: Illinois
11. Indiana (1-1): Missing: 2020 mojo. If found, please contact Tom Allen.
This week: Cincinnati
Up next: at Western Kentucky
12. Northwestern (1-1): Cats may be 5-1 when they head to Michigan Oct. 23.
This week: Duke
Up next: Ohio
13. Nebraska (2-1): It's off to play OU. Too bad this isn't 1979. Whatever happened to I.M. Hipp?
This week: at Oklahoma
Up next: at Michigan State
14. Illinois (1-2): Woof.
This week: Maryland
Up next: at Purdue
