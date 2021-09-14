Big Ten power poll: Who's flying highest? Hawkeyes, that's who!

Week Three is upon us. And, look who is on top? That's right: Iowa!

1. Iowa (2-0): Who needs an offense when you D like this crew? Hawkeyes have two best wins in Big Ten.



This week: Kent State

Up next: Colorado State

2. Penn State (2-0): That's six wins in a row for Nits. Look it up.

This week: Auburn

Up next: Villanova

3. Ohio State (1-1): Good news: It was a "quality" loss to Oregon, right?

This week: Tulsa

Up next: Akron

4. Wisconsin (1-1): Badgers have week off--no cheese curds, fellas--to prep for Golden Domers.

This week: Off

Up next: Notre Dame in Chicago (Sept. 25)

5. Michigan (2-0): Are you a Wolverine believer yet? Yeah, me neither.

This week: Northern Illinois

Up next: Rutgers

6. Michigan State (2-0): Early leader for "Big Ten surprise team."

This week: at Miami (Fla.)

Up next: Nebraska

7. Maryland (2-0): Did you know the Tersp are 2-0?

This week: at Illinois

Up next: Kent State

8. Minnesota (1-1): How good is Goldy? Trip to Boulder drips with intrigue.

This week: at Colorado

Up next: Bowling Green

9. Rutgers (2-0): Almost done with exhibition season. Thank, goodness.

This week: Delaware

Up next: at Michigan

10. Purdue (2-0): Can you say "Spoilermakers"? Try it. It's fun.

This week: at Notre Dame

Up next: Illinois

11. Indiana (1-1): Missing: 2020 mojo. If found, please contact Tom Allen.

This week: Cincinnati

Up next: at Western Kentucky

12. Northwestern (1-1): Cats may be 5-1 when they head to Michigan Oct. 23.

This week: Duke

Up next: Ohio

13. Nebraska (2-1): It's off to play OU. Too bad this isn't 1979. Whatever happened to I.M. Hipp?

This week: at Oklahoma

Up next: at Michigan State

14. Illinois (1-2): Woof.

This week: Maryland

Up next: at Purdue