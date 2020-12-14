Eight weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (5-0): A gentle reminder--rules don't apply to programs this good.

Last week: Michigan--Cancelled

This week: Northwestern (Indianapolis)



2. Indiana (6-1): From now until eternity, the Hoosiers will wonder: Would we have won the Big Ten?

Last week: Purdue--Cancelled

This week: Purdue (Friday)



3. Northwestern (6-1): Can the Wildcats beat the Buckeyes in the B1G title game? Why not? It's 2020, after all.

Last week: Illinois, W, 28-10

This week: Ohio State (Indianapolis)



4. Iowa (6-2): Is this the best team in the Big Ten? I'm just throwing it out there. Discuss.

Last week: Wisconsin, W, 28-7

This week: Michigan



5. Penn State (3-5): Shame on you for writing that Nittany Lion obit a few weeks ago.

Last week: Michigan State, W, 39-24

This week: Illinois



6. Minnesota (3-3): After a win like that, I'm gonna start calling him "Philip John" Fleck. And you should, too.

Last week: at Nebraska, W, 24-17

This week: at Wisconsin



7. Wisconsin (2-3): Remember when we fretted if the Badgers would play enough games to qualify for the B1G title game? Ah, good times.

Last week: at Iowa, L, 28-7

This week: Minnesota



8. Rutgers (3-5): What if Greg Schiano never had left Rutgers after the 2011 season?

Last week: at Maryland, W, 27-24

This week: Nebraska (Friday)



9. Michigan (2-4): Freshmen in college were 10 years old the last time the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes.

Last week: at Ohio State--Cancelled

This week: at Iowa



10. Maryland (2-3): The Terps have more cancelled games (three) than wins (two).

Last week: Rutgers, L, 27-24

This week: Michigan State



11. Illinois (2-5): Iowa has had two head coaches since 1979. Illinois will be making its fourth hire since 2005 with Lovie gone.



Last week: at Northwestern, L, 28-10

This week: at Penn State



12. Michigan State (2-5): Do you recall when this program was in the College Football Playoff? Me neither.

Last week: at Penn State, L, 39-24

This week: at Maryland



13. Nebraska (2-5): Am I the only one who feels a bit sorry for the Cornhuskers?



Last week: Minnesota, L, 24-17

This week: at Rutgers (Friday)



14. Purdue (2-4): Every train needs a caboose.

Last week: at Indiana--Cancelled

This week: at Indiana (Friday)

