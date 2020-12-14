 Big Ten power poll | Dienhart
Big Ten power poll: What if Schiano never had left Rutgers?

If the hat fits, wear it. On to the Big Ten title game for Northwestern.
Eight weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (5-0): A gentle reminder--rules don't apply to programs this good.

Last week: Michigan--Cancelled

This week: Northwestern (Indianapolis)

2. Indiana (6-1): From now until eternity, the Hoosiers will wonder: Would we have won the Big Ten?

Last week: Purdue--Cancelled

This week: Purdue (Friday)

3. Northwestern (6-1): Can the Wildcats beat the Buckeyes in the B1G title game? Why not? It's 2020, after all.

Last week: Illinois, W, 28-10

This week: Ohio State (Indianapolis)

4. Iowa (6-2): Is this the best team in the Big Ten? I'm just throwing it out there. Discuss.

Last week: Wisconsin, W, 28-7

This week: Michigan

5. Penn State (3-5): Shame on you for writing that Nittany Lion obit a few weeks ago.

Last week: Michigan State, W, 39-24

This week: Illinois

6. Minnesota (3-3): After a win like that, I'm gonna start calling him "Philip John" Fleck. And you should, too.

Last week: at Nebraska, W, 24-17

This week: at Wisconsin

7. Wisconsin (2-3): Remember when we fretted if the Badgers would play enough games to qualify for the B1G title game? Ah, good times.

Last week: at Iowa, L, 28-7

This week: Minnesota

8. Rutgers (3-5): What if Greg Schiano never had left Rutgers after the 2011 season?

Last week: at Maryland, W, 27-24

This week: Nebraska (Friday)

9. Michigan (2-4): Freshmen in college were 10 years old the last time the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes.

Last week: at Ohio State--Cancelled

This week: at Iowa

10. Maryland (2-3): The Terps have more cancelled games (three) than wins (two).

Last week: Rutgers, L, 27-24

This week: Michigan State

11. Illinois (2-5): Iowa has had two head coaches since 1979. Illinois will be making its fourth hire since 2005 with Lovie gone.

Last week: at Northwestern, L, 28-10

This week: at Penn State

12. Michigan State (2-5): Do you recall when this program was in the College Football Playoff? Me neither.

Last week: at Penn State, L, 39-24

This week: at Maryland

13. Nebraska (2-5): Am I the only one who feels a bit sorry for the Cornhuskers?

Last week: Minnesota, L, 24-17

This week: at Rutgers (Friday)

14. Purdue (2-4): Every train needs a caboose.

Last week: at Indiana--Cancelled

This week: at Indiana (Friday)

