Big Ten power poll: What if Schiano never had left Rutgers?
Eight weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.
1. Ohio State (5-0): A gentle reminder--rules don't apply to programs this good.
Last week: Michigan--Cancelled
This week: Northwestern (Indianapolis)
2. Indiana (6-1): From now until eternity, the Hoosiers will wonder: Would we have won the Big Ten?
Last week: Purdue--Cancelled
This week: Purdue (Friday)
3. Northwestern (6-1): Can the Wildcats beat the Buckeyes in the B1G title game? Why not? It's 2020, after all.
Last week: Illinois, W, 28-10
This week: Ohio State (Indianapolis)
4. Iowa (6-2): Is this the best team in the Big Ten? I'm just throwing it out there. Discuss.
Last week: Wisconsin, W, 28-7
This week: Michigan
5. Penn State (3-5): Shame on you for writing that Nittany Lion obit a few weeks ago.
Last week: Michigan State, W, 39-24
This week: Illinois
6. Minnesota (3-3): After a win like that, I'm gonna start calling him "Philip John" Fleck. And you should, too.
Last week: at Nebraska, W, 24-17
This week: at Wisconsin
7. Wisconsin (2-3): Remember when we fretted if the Badgers would play enough games to qualify for the B1G title game? Ah, good times.
Last week: at Iowa, L, 28-7
This week: Minnesota
8. Rutgers (3-5): What if Greg Schiano never had left Rutgers after the 2011 season?
Last week: at Maryland, W, 27-24
This week: Nebraska (Friday)
9. Michigan (2-4): Freshmen in college were 10 years old the last time the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes.
Last week: at Ohio State--Cancelled
This week: at Iowa
10. Maryland (2-3): The Terps have more cancelled games (three) than wins (two).
Last week: Rutgers, L, 27-24
This week: Michigan State
11. Illinois (2-5): Iowa has had two head coaches since 1979. Illinois will be making its fourth hire since 2005 with Lovie gone.
Last week: at Northwestern, L, 28-10
This week: at Penn State
12. Michigan State (2-5): Do you recall when this program was in the College Football Playoff? Me neither.
Last week: at Penn State, L, 39-24
This week: at Maryland
13. Nebraska (2-5): Am I the only one who feels a bit sorry for the Cornhuskers?
Last week: Minnesota, L, 24-17
This week: at Rutgers (Friday)
14. Purdue (2-4): Every train needs a caboose.
Last week: at Indiana--Cancelled
This week: at Indiana (Friday)
