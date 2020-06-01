GoldandBlack - Birthday Zoom: Brandon Villarreal

This morning, GoldandBlack.com caught up with former Purdue defensive tackle Brandon Villarreal via Zoom at his home in McKinney, Texas as he celebrates birthday No. 37. Villarreal was a defensive tackle from 2002-05, and ranks 16th-all-time on the Boilermakers' career tackles for loss list.

He had a lot to say on a variety of topics including what he is doing now, his Purdue experience and family life.

"I stay in very close contact with my teammates at Purdue," said Villarreal, who is the defensive coordinator at a the local high school. "I talk to Mark Hagan (Villarreal's position coach who now is an assistant at Texas) at least once a week."

Villarreal is married to a Purdue graduate and the father of two boys who love football. His oldest son is about to enter seventh grade and already weighs 206 pounds.

"He is doing all he can to be a Boilermaker someday."