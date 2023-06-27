Ryan Walters has been on fire on the recruiting trail for Purdue. This week we have an all recruiting podcast with Travis, Jace, and Kyle to discuss all the latest news:

- Keonde Henry recently flipped from Boston College and is headed to Purdue as a 4-star receiver.

- Coach Walters added a big defensive back in Earl Kulp from a prominent program in Florida.

- The defensive line got better with the addition of C. Mitchell Irving.

- Shamar Rigby is another big receiver that is close to achieving a four-star ranking as well.

- Coach Walters is even cleaning up on special teams with the commitment of kicker Spencer Porath.

- We even have some women's basketball recruiting news as coach Gearlds got the commitment of Lana McCarthy.