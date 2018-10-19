Purdue led for Jalen Graham seemingly from the jump.

And its efforts paid off this weekend, as the Rivals.com three-star safety prospect from Detroit Cass Tech committed to the Boilermakers over offers from Minnesota and Iowa State, among numerous other offers.

His unofficial visit for the Ohio State was his fourth visit to Purdue since the winter.

One of Purdue's top defensive targets regardless of position, the 6-foot-2, 200-plus-pound athlete joins four-star commitment and fellow Detroit native Marvin Grant as part of the best-case-scenario tandem Jeff Brohm and his staff sought to sign at safety. Grant plays for Detroit King.

Grant and Graham are joined in a class of defensive backs by Virginia's Cameron Allen and Ohio's Nyles Beverly, both projecting as cornerbacks.

More to come ...