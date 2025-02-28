Braden Smith Breaks Purdue All-Time Assists Mark

For the secnod straight season one of Purdue basketball's all-time career records has fallen. Last year Zach Edey passed Rick Mount on the all-time socring list. Tonight Braden Smith passed Bruce Parkinson early in the first half with his 691st career assist.

Parkinson's mark stood for 48 years before tonight, and Smith did it in just his 103rd career game, while it took Parkinson 112 career games to get there.

Smith is now looking to climb some bigger lists with a full year left in his career. His 6th assist tonight ties him with Ohio State's Aaron Craft for 8th on the Big Ten's career list. Cassius Winston is the Big Ten's all-time leader with 890.

Smith is also in the top 150 all-time on the NCAA's list. That mark is in some danger from Smith. Only four players have ever reached 1,000 career assists, led by Bobby Hurley with 1,079. Last season Smith had 292 assists and he is ahead of that average so far. Should he reach 300 assists this season he would have a reasonable shot at the record next season, as he would finish this year with 745.