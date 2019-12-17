ATHENS, Ohio — All that ailed Purdue Sunday at Nebraska and so much of what's held it back at times this season, it all was forgotten for one night at least, and without Matt Haarms no less, as the Boilermakers visited Ohio University and routed the Bobcats 69-51.

Tired legs be damned.

On a short turnaround from Nebraska, Purdue played fast, played with energy and dominated at both ends of the floor to open the game in Ohio's Mackey Arena-inspired Convocations Center.

And, Purdue made all the shots it's so often missed this season, as it's endured inconsistent shooting, bottoming out Sunday with a 6-of-35 three-point showing in Lincoln.

Purdue was 6-of-12 from long range in the first half, after which it led by 20, 37-17. It forced Ohio into a slew of turnovers, and ran off them and rebounds alike, generating transition threes and making 'em. The Boilermakers scored 19 "fast-break" points for the game to Ohio's two.

"We want to get in transition," said Eric Hunter, who notched some of his career-high 18 points in transition. "We want to get transition threes, layups, dunks. We stressed getting stops, getting that first rebound and being able to get out and run."

The running game complemented well Trevion Williams' interior presence, as the big man served as a de facto go-to guy for Purdue, to start the game, and when it needed plays made in the second half in the face of an Ohio run that cut a 20-point deficit to just six in roughly four minutes.

It was then that Purdue responded with a 9-2 burst, stabilizing itself as Ohio rained threes.

During that stretch, Williams re-entered the game with three fouls and Purdue immediately went to its big man. On consecutive possessions, he scored in the post between a collection of Bobcats, then posted up and passed out to Hunter for one of his four threes.

"You like him in those isos on the block," Painter said of Williams, who scored 14 points.

Once Purdue had weathered Ohio's run, it salted the game away with its guards attacking off the dribble and running offense through Nojel Eastern In the post.

Back in the starting five to replace Haarms, Eastern scored five of his team's seven points during a span of about three minutes and finished with 11.

"He's a winner," Painter said. "You take him out of the starting lineup and he's not going to hang his head."

With under five minutes to play, Purdue generated a turnover and ran, again, and Eastern put an exclamation point on the Boilermaker win with a Jordan Logo-ish slam barreling down the lane.

"Oh my god," Hunter said. "I didn't know he was going to jump from the (MAC) logo."

Eastern's struggled to score this season, not unlike his team as a whole, at times.

Tuesday, all was well in Purdue's offensive world.

It shot 49 percent for the game, 55 in the second half, after a first half in which threes and transition carried it to a seemingly insurmountable lead.