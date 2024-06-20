BREAKING: Purdue lands three-star offensive lineman Cameron Gorin
A Purdue legacy will now call West Lafayette home as 2025 three-star offensive lineman Cameron Gorin announced his commitment to Purdue. The pledge comes more than a week after an official visit in early June. Gorin follows in the footsteps of his father, Brandon Gorin, who played for the Boilermakers under Joe Tiller and then in the NFL with the Chargers, Patriots, Rams and Broncos.
Gorin, a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals Rating, chose his home state Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia, among others. He took an official visit to Louisville along with Purdue and had a trip set to Minnesota before narrowing his focus to the Boilermakers and Cardinals.
The 2023 IBCA All-State honoree has been a mainstay along Hamilton Southeastern's offensive lineman the last two seasons, and is arguably the top in-state offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class.
Gorin line up at right tackle during his junior campaign with the Royals, but has experience at left tackle as well. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman is athletic for his size, which makes him an impact blocker in the run game, having the ability to pull, while being able keep up with quicker pass rushers as well. Gorin also has the power to knock defenders back.
The physical traits and skillset of Gorin are what made him offensive line coach Marcus Johnson's top target at the position this cycle.
"I think he could develop me in many ways. He's talked about it. He said that he just likes a lineman that can get out and move, because of the offensive they run. So I think that I could be a good fit and I think he can develop me, probably the most," Gorin told Boiler Upload last month.
Purdue now has a pair of offensive line commits in the 2025 class, with Gorin joining fellow three-star Takhyian Whitset. The commitment also brings Purdue up to eight commitments this cycle.
|Name
|Position
|Location
|Stars
|
Sawyer Anderson
|
Quarterback
|
Dallas, TX
|
Rashad Jones
|
Defensive end
|
Belleville, MI
|
Takhyian Whitset
|
Offensive line
|
Antioch, TN
|
Landon Brooks
|
Defensive end
|
Muncie, IN
|
Ziaire Stevens
|
Running back
|
Akron, OH
|
Jaron Thomas
|
Running back
|
Elkhart, IN
|
Brian Kortovich
|
Tight end
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Cameron Gorin
|
Offensive line
|
Fishers, IN