A Purdue legacy will now call West Lafayette home as 2025 three-star offensive lineman Cameron Gorin announced his commitment to Purdue. The pledge comes more than a week after an official visit in early June. Gorin follows in the footsteps of his father, Brandon Gorin, who played for the Boilermakers under Joe Tiller and then in the NFL with the Chargers, Patriots, Rams and Broncos.

Gorin, a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals Rating, chose his home state Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia, among others. He took an official visit to Louisville along with Purdue and had a trip set to Minnesota before narrowing his focus to the Boilermakers and Cardinals.

The 2023 IBCA All-State honoree has been a mainstay along Hamilton Southeastern's offensive lineman the last two seasons, and is arguably the top in-state offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class.