Grant Hermanns will miss the final three regular season games of this season.

The sophomore offensive tackle had arthroscopic knee surgery Friday and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed Monday his understanding of the timetable for Hermanns' return is around four weeks. This initial recovery timetable by the Boilermakers head coach allows for the possibility Hermanns could be available for a postseason game.

"I'm going to guess it's going to be a good, solid four weeks, but that could change to a little more possibly," Brohm said Monday.

Hermanns' surgical procedure last week was on the same left knee he tore the anterior cruciate ligament on that forced him to miss the final six games of last season.

Eric Swingler, who started the first two games of this season at right tackle, replaced Hermanns at left tackle Saturday in the 38-36 win over Iowa Saturday.

""It's been a long time coming for Eric, too," Purdue quarterback David Blough said. "He's worked hard. He's one of my best friends on the team and I know this was a big game for him. He takes a lot of pride in it. He played great at the end of last year and it hasn't gone his way this year, but he played fantastic for us today and neutralized two really good defensive ends."

Brohm said Monday that junior Michael Mendez would likely be Swingler's backup at left tackle this weekend against Minnesota. Purdue (5-4,, 4-2 in Big Ten) is looking to get bowl eligible in back-to-back years for the first time in 2012.