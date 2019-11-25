Purdue will punctuate its season on Saturday vs. Indiana in a battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. It has been a challenging season for the Boilermakers, who were eliminated from bowl consideration with Saturday’s loss at Wisconsin.

But the Boilermakers (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) can finish the season on an up-note by beating Indiana (7-4; 4-4) in Ross-Ade Stadium (noon ET kickoff) as they honor the 2019 seniors. What will be Jeff Brohm’s lasting impressions of the class?

“Well, I think our seniors that have been here, they've been through a lot,” said Brohm. “They've overcome a lot, had some good moments. Now, it's time to try to finish off on a good moment against your rival team.”

The seniors signed with Purdue when Darrell Hazell was coach and have helped flip the script in West Lafayette with bowl appearances in 2017 and 2018. While there will be no bowl this year, the seniors can know they left the program on better footing.

“A lot of these guys have seen all the ups and downs they could see,” said Brohm. “They've had a great attitude with it. They've done everything we've asked, worked extremely hard. I think they'll be very productive football players and citizens when it's all said and done. We'd like to try to finish the season strong for them.”

There are 12 players listed as seniors on the school-issued roster:



(*denotes fifth-year senior)

LB Markus Bailey*

CB David Day

WR Malcolm Dotson

RB Tario Fuller*

DL Kai Higgins

LB Ben Holt*

TE Brycen Hopkins*

OL Matt McCann*

S Navon Mosley

DT Lorenzo Neal

QB Elijah Sindelar*

RB Richie Worship*

Be advised: Just because a player goes through Senior Day ceremonies doesn’t mean he won’t be back in 2020. Some players could petition for an extra year of eligibility. There are a lot of moving parts as the team manages the roster moving forward.

One guy to keep in mind is Sindelar, who was granted a sixth season of eligibility last spring and could return. He has been out since injuring his left clavicle vs. Minnesota on September 28.

“Whether or not certain guys go through Senior Day will not fully determine if they're coming back or not,” said Brohm. “There's certain guys, like (Sindelar), a few others, that need a little more time to figure out exactly what they want to do.

“No, I do not know a final answer (on Sindelar).”