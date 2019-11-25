Hoosiers are bowl eligible heading into Bucket game for just second time n 25 years

IU is secure in its post-season plans for the first time heading into its annual battle with Purdue since 2007. IU's post-season destination may be to the Armed Forces Bowl to face Air Force, though a win over Purdue could help the Hoosiers improve its bowl locale. Still, the Hoosiers have something to prove to themselves and their fans. In its seven victories this season come at the expense of teams with a combined 19-59 (.322) record, with the Hoosiers' best win coming at Nebraska who is 5-6 heading into Friday's game with Iowa. The Cornhuskers are the lone IU opponent that has a chance to play in the 2019 postseason.

Like Purdue, the Hoosiers are really dinged up

In Saturday's loss to Michigan, the Hoosiers lost standout running back Stevie Scott, quarterback Peyton Ramsey and No. 2 receiver Ty Fryfolge for significant parts of the game. Whop Philyor, the Hoosiers' leading receiver, didn't play against Michigan as he was in concussion protocol. Scott and Ramsey did return in the second half in the 39-14 loss to the Wolverines. Ramsey has already replaced redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who was lost for the season in the home win over Northwestern. The Hoosiers also lost starting freshman offensive tackle Matthew Bedford in the third quarter.

The Hoosiers offense has been its key

When IU has been good this season, the offense has been productive. Indiana's offense has been potent in its seven victories this year averaging well over 30 points a contest, but it will need this trio producing in West Lafayette on Saturday. Ramsey has been very accurate this year completing over 70 percent of his passes with 10 TDs and just four picks. Third-year head coach Tom Allen is a defensive guy, and the Hoosiers defense, for the most part, has been good this year. But its the Hoosiers' offense that can make IU really dangerous.

Brohm on the Hoosiers