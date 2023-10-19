Purdue enters the bye week limping. The Boilermakers were blown out at home against one of the best teams in the nation, a game where Purdue never stood a chance.

Injuries have accrued over the previous few weeks, leaving Purdue thin at vital positions, particularly the offensive line, cornerback, and running back.

And while Ohio State has already had its way with Purdue, Michigan is still waiting for Purdue after the bye week.

Purdue enters the week off with plenty of items that must be corrected in order to salvage a season that is quickly veering towards worst possible outcome. What can Ryan Walters and his staff do to get Purdue back on track and Bowl eligible?