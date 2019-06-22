Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions | GoldandBlack.com event coverage hub

INDIANAPOLIS — Caleb Furst just picked up a couple new offers and took a visit to another potential entry to his recruitment when he traveled to Michigan State Wednesday.

Purdue, though, figures to be a constant for the Class of 2021 blue-chipper from Fort Wayne's Blackhawk Christian, and while Boilermaker coaches have recruited him for the bulk of his high school career now and, Furst has said, developed a strong relationship, his unofficial visit last week was as much about being around its team.