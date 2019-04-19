News More News
This page will serves as a clearinghouse for all our spring and summer basketball recruiting event coverage. Content will be added here as it's produced.

More ($): Purdue 2020 recruiting breakdown

More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2021 offers | Rivals150

ARPIL: ADIDAS GAUNTLET MIDWEST QUALIFIER (WARREN CENTRAL)

Coverage: Thoughts on Purdue prospects in Indy

Updates: Kerwin Walton ($) | Ben Carlson | 2021 in-state prospects ($)

APRIL 20: INDY HEAT GYM RATS SHOOTOUT (INDIANAPOLIS)

Coverage ($): News and thoughts from Indianapolis

Updates: Nijel Pack | Caleb Furst ($) | Kiyron Powell ($)

Video: Nijel Pack | Jaden Ivey | Caleb Furst ($) | Kiyron Powell ($)

APRIL 26-28: ADIDAS GAUNTLET (DALLAS, TEXAS)

Reports ($): Day 1 | Day 2 AM | Day 2 PM | Day 3

Updates and video: Trey Galloway

MAY 3-5: HENSLEY MEMORIAL RUN 'N SLAM (FORT WAYNE)

Reports ($): Friday night | Saturday

Update and video interview: Jaden Ivey

Final Thoughts ($): Purdue recruits in Fort Wayne

MAY 10-12: NIKE EYBL (WESTFIELD)

Reports ($): Friday night | Saturday | Sunday

Update and video interview: Hunter Dickinson ($) | Jaden Ivey | Ethan Morton

More ($): Purdue's pursuit of size for 2020 is no one-man search

JUNE 5: INDIANA JUNIOR ALL-STAR SERIES

June 2: Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars @ Mercy Academy (Louisville)

Notable players: Jaden Ivey, Kiyron Powell

June 3: Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars @ Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville)

Notable players: Jaden Ivey

Report: All-Star experience meaningful for Jaden Ivey

June 5: Indiana All-Stars vs. Indiana Junior All-Stars @ New Castle High School

Notable players: Signees Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson and inactive Mason Gillis and junior Jaden Ivey.

JUNE: PURDUE TEAM CAMPS (WEST LAFAYETTE)

June 7: Expected participants include 2021s Luke Goode and Pierre Brooks, among others

Report: Friday's team camp

More: Pierre Brooks drawing Purdue interest

June 13: Expected participants include Ivey, Powell and 2021s Trey Kaufman and Jayden Brewer, and 2022 Jalen Washington, among others.

Report: Thursday's team camp

More: Purdue offers Jalen Washington

JUNE 28-31: CHARLIE HUGHES SHOOTOUT (INDY AREA)

Preview: Six Purdue targets to watch at the Charlie Hughes Shootout

Review: Notes from the Charlie Hughes Shootout

Video: Caleb Furst | Jaden Ivey | Trey Kaufman

Analysis: Three thoughts on Purdue recruiting following June

JULY 10-14: NIKE PEACH JAM (NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.) /UNDER ARMOUR ASSOCIATION (ATLANTA)

July 10: Peach Jam

July 11: Under Armour Association

July 12: Peach Jam

July 13: Peach Jam


THE REST OF JULY: ???????????????

To come ...

