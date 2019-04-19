Spring/Summer Recruiting Coverage Hub
This page will serves as a clearinghouse for all our spring and summer basketball recruiting event coverage. Content will be added here as it's produced.
More ($): Purdue 2020 recruiting breakdown
More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2021 offers | Rivals150
ARPIL: ADIDAS GAUNTLET MIDWEST QUALIFIER (WARREN CENTRAL)
Coverage: Thoughts on Purdue prospects in Indy
Updates: Kerwin Walton ($) | Ben Carlson | 2021 in-state prospects ($)
APRIL 20: INDY HEAT GYM RATS SHOOTOUT (INDIANAPOLIS)
Coverage ($): News and thoughts from Indianapolis
Updates: Nijel Pack | Caleb Furst ($) | Kiyron Powell ($)
Video: Nijel Pack | Jaden Ivey | Caleb Furst ($) | Kiyron Powell ($)
APRIL 26-28: ADIDAS GAUNTLET (DALLAS, TEXAS)
Reports ($): Day 1 | Day 2 AM | Day 2 PM | Day 3
Updates and video: Trey Galloway
MAY 3-5: HENSLEY MEMORIAL RUN 'N SLAM (FORT WAYNE)
Reports ($): Friday night | Saturday
Update and video interview: Jaden Ivey
Final Thoughts ($): Purdue recruits in Fort Wayne
MAY 10-12: NIKE EYBL (WESTFIELD)
Reports ($): Friday night | Saturday | Sunday
Update and video interview: Hunter Dickinson ($) | Jaden Ivey | Ethan Morton
More ($): Purdue's pursuit of size for 2020 is no one-man search
JUNE 5: INDIANA JUNIOR ALL-STAR SERIES
June 2: Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars @ Mercy Academy (Louisville)
Notable players: Jaden Ivey, Kiyron Powell
June 3: Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars @ Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville)
Notable players: Jaden Ivey
June 5: Indiana All-Stars vs. Indiana Junior All-Stars @ New Castle High School
Notable players: Signees Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson and inactive Mason Gillis and junior Jaden Ivey.
JUNE: PURDUE TEAM CAMPS (WEST LAFAYETTE)
June 7: Expected participants include 2021s Luke Goode and Pierre Brooks, among others
Report: Friday's team camp
More: Pierre Brooks drawing Purdue interest
June 13: Expected participants include Ivey, Powell and 2021s Trey Kaufman and Jayden Brewer, and 2022 Jalen Washington, among others.
Report: Thursday's team camp
JUNE 28-31: CHARLIE HUGHES SHOOTOUT (INDY AREA)
Preview: Six Purdue targets to watch at the Charlie Hughes Shootout
Review: Notes from the Charlie Hughes Shootout
Video: Caleb Furst | Jaden Ivey | Trey Kaufman
Analysis: Three thoughts on Purdue recruiting following June
JULY 10-14: NIKE PEACH JAM (NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.) /UNDER ARMOUR ASSOCIATION (ATLANTA)
July 10: Peach Jam
July 11: Under Armour Association
July 12: Peach Jam
July 13: Peach Jam
THE REST OF JULY: ???????????????
To come ...
