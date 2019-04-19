This page will serves as a clearinghouse for all our spring and summer basketball recruiting event coverage. Content will be added here as it's produced.

ARPIL: ADIDAS GAUNTLET MIDWEST QUALIFIER (WARREN CENTRAL)

APRIL 20: INDY HEAT GYM RATS SHOOTOUT (INDIANAPOLIS)

APRIL 26-28: ADIDAS GAUNTLET (DALLAS, TEXAS)

MAY 3-5: HENSLEY MEMORIAL RUN 'N SLAM (FORT WAYNE)

MAY 10-12: NIKE EYBL (WESTFIELD)

JUNE 5: INDIANA JUNIOR ALL-STAR SERIES

June 2: Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars @ Mercy Academy (Louisville) Notable players: Jaden Ivey, Kiyron Powell June 3: Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars @ Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville) Notable players: Jaden Ivey Report: All-Star experience meaningful for Jaden Ivey

June 5: Indiana All-Stars vs. Indiana Junior All-Stars @ New Castle High School

Notable players: Signees Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson and inactive Mason Gillis and junior Jaden Ivey.

JUNE: PURDUE TEAM CAMPS (WEST LAFAYETTE)

JUNE 28-31: CHARLIE HUGHES SHOOTOUT (INDY AREA)

JULY 10-14: NIKE PEACH JAM (NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.) /UNDER ARMOUR ASSOCIATION (ATLANTA)

July 10: Peach Jam July 11: Under Armour Association July 12: Peach Jam July 13: Peach Jam



THE REST OF JULY: ???????????????