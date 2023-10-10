Coming off a season-low point total in Saturday's 20-14 loss at Iowa, Graham Harrell and the Purdue offense have their fair share of issues to iron out at the halfway point of the season, which starts with how they are executing on first down.

The Boilermakers found themselves behind the chains on various occasions against the Hawkeyes, which proved to be a recipe for disaster against the sound Iowa unit.

"That was a frustrating thing about the other night. Iowa does a great job on defense and you can't have self inflicted wounds and expected to beat a team that does their job as well as Iowa," Harrell said. "Dropped exchange, the dropped snap, the snap that was snapped before [Card] was ready, penalties. You just can't do those kinds of things against a good football team," Harrell said.

"Shooting ourselves in the foot" has been a common phrase uttered by the Boilermakers this season and it was no different after the loss on Saturday afternoon. A pair of interceptions, several penalties in key spots, many of which were pre-snap, and taking unnecessary sacks resulted in another performance where Purdue was just unable to take the lid off of its offense.

"I think a lot of it was just us shooting ourselves in the foot with just critical mistakes on our part, not so much what the defense was doing to us," running back Devin Mockobee said. "We're moving the ball down the field and then all of a sudden we'd get a penalty or two penalties or just miscues on our assignments."

Quarterback Hudson Card was the guilty party on a number of those miscues against the Hawkeyes, struggling for the majority of the day and surrendering six sacks to a team that entered the game having just three on the year and none against Power 5 opponents.

Card addressed the off day for the offense and expressed his motivation to improve moving forward.

"I need to do a better job of getting rid of the ball and stuff like that," Card said. "I learned from it and just trying to incorporate that in practice and just trying to eliminate those unnecessary sacks, especially in that area of the field."

The Boilermakers' quarterback also came out of the game "pretty sore" after he initially got banged up in the win over Illinois two weeks ago. There was a question regarding whether Card would play against the Hawkeyes, but he ultimately suited up.

Harrell admitted that he thinks Card's ailments may have played a role in the signal caller's performance on Saturday, sharing that injuries can create some hesitation, which Card exuded in the 20-14 defeat. Harrell spoke about how much he thought the injuries impacted Card's play in the loss.

"I think that the best you can, you go out there and you try to compete and try to play your style of football and not think about it. Can you really do that or not is hard to say," Harrell said.