The Indiana high school football powerhouse Carmel has produced dozens of Division 1 players over the years. The Greyhounds are sending three players to West Lafayette as a part of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class.

Winston Berglund, Ethan Trent and Will Heldt will all suit up for the Boilermakers starting next fall. Those three will join two other Carmel, Indiana natives Dylan Downing and Cole Brevard on the current roster.

I spoke to their former head coach John Hebert about who Trent, Heldt and Berglund are as players and people along with what they will bring to the program. Here is what Hebert had to say: