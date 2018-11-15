Analaysis ($): 3-2-1 | Wrap Video | Stat Blast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — This 23rd-ranked Purdue team hasn't played a whole lot together in its current form, just three games and 120 minutes now, but this didn't look like a third game.

From its offensive execution to its defensive intensity during Thursday's 92-70 rout of Appalachian State at the Charleston Classic, the Boilermakers looked advanced.

The Boilermakers turned the Mountaineers up-side down from outset with their defensive pressure, offering a glimpse, perhaps, of what this new-look group might be capable of in that area.

Its focus on high-scoring App State guards Justin Forrest and Ronshad Shabazz paid off.

Forrest's 14 points came off 2-of-8 shooting and Shabazz's nine points and five assists came at the cost of six turnovers.

“We did a good job helping, a good job taking up their space and not letting them get in a rhythm shooting the basketball," Coach Matt Painter said. "When they did get angles to drive, we did a good job being there to help and getting it corralled.”

It was a rout from the jump, as Purdue raced to a 15-3 lead and led by double-figures for the game's final 36-and-a-half minutes. The Mountaineers got within 10 a few times, but Purdue re-asserted itself immediately thereafter each time.

“I was surprised with how hard we were playing,” center Matt Haarms said of the defensive start. “It felt like we were executing really well, but then I came out (of the game) and it looked like we were playing at a level I haven’t really seen before this season. I think that really speaks to what we can be defensively.”

Defense led to offense, as the Boilermakers' razor-sharp transition offense took center stage. Twenty-one Purdue points came off App State's 15 turnovers and 14 points, at least officially, came in transition.

