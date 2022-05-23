 GoldandBlack - Chariot Auto Group's: Monday Night Memories--Hoops Hosts
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-23 17:10:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Chariot Auto Group's: Monday Night Memories--Hoops Hosts

Our sponsor Chariot Autogroup, of which Twin City is part.
Alan Karpick and Nate Barrett
special to GoldandBlack.com

In this month's Monday Night Memories, take a behind-the-scenes look at Purdue basketball from the viewpoints of John Sautter and Jack Karl, who have served as hosts of the opposing teams and game officials, respectively, for decades.

The duo tells some great stories about the personalities that have come through Mackey Arena over the years in this lively discussion. Karl and Sautter served the University for decades, with Karl in the Purdue Alumni Association and Sautter in residence and food services.


