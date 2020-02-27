University Book Store Headlines: 2.27.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 29: Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's turnaround is simple, it believes - GoldandBlack.com
What to expect: Purdue - Inside the Hall
Mind your Banners podcast - Indystar
Purdue looks to recapture winning formula - Journal & Courier
Salute to women honors Sharon Versyp - WLFI.com
Michigan's Brooks may have broken nose in Purdue game - Detroit Free Press
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Diaco dervish of energy and enthusiasm - GoldandBlack.com
Linebackers talk defense - GoldandBlack.com
Diaco happy to be back in state of Indiana - Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Chat session - GoldandBlack.com
Dave Alexander was truly one of a kind: irascible, smart, irascible (did I say that twice?). Once I got over being intimidated by him, I grew to really appreciate the man. We had some great conversations about #Purdue sports over the years, & even a few I can repeat. RIP Dave. pic.twitter.com/kHr9kc7DJ5— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) February 26, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue swimmers/divers fare well at Big Tens - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKER BORN TODAY
Reggie Arnold (1956) Wide Receiver, Football
