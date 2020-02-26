New defensive coordinator Bob Diaco is a dervish of energy and enthusiasm
Bob Diaco holds former Iowa coach Hayden Fry in high regard.
Diaco played linebacker for the Hawkeye icon from 1992-95. And Fry's imprint is stamped on Diaco, who recited an old Fry adage when asked to describe his defensive style after Purdue's second spring practice on Wednesday.
"We scratch where it itches," said Diaco, Purdue's new defensive coordinator.
Simple. Apt. Effective.
"The opponent has things they like to do to move the ball and score," said Diaco. "So, we try to do things to take that away. And when (the defense) is doing what it's supposed to do, (opponents) are forced to do something else. And then you have to adjust."
Diaco has made a quick impression at Purdue. Just two practices into his new job, Diaco's energy is infectious. The 47-year-old moves around the practice field like a 17-year old. And his players are feeding off that. Why Purdue for Diaco?
"I came up in the Big Ten," said Diaco. "That would be one thing, as a player and a coach (first job was as a GA at Iowa). … Then you have Coach (Jeff) Brohm. Coach Brohm is a tough guy, a nuts and bolts guy, a fundamental guy. He's not trying to have all this magic show going on. It's about blocking and tackling, and running to the ball, running hard with the ball, and taking care of the ball. And trying to take the ball away. Football principle stuff. It was great alignment there."
A native of Cedar Grove, N.J., Diaco also has come to West Lafayette armed with lots of knowledge. He has been defensive coordinator for some good coaches over the years, including Brian Kelly at Central Michigan (2005), Cincinnati (2009) and Notre Dame (2010-13).
In 2012, Diaco’s Notre Dame defense finished ranked No. 2 in the nation in points allowed (12.8) and appeared in the 2013 BCS national title game. That year, Diaco was named the winner of the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach. He hopes to make a similar impact a Purdue.
What's his philosophy?
"Players first," said Diaco. "We don't really believe that the plays make the player. We believe the players make the plays. The players make the plays good. So, we work on their hearts and minds and their souls and their fundamentals. After that, then tactically, we try to have a lot of different things we do. Multiple fronts, multiple coverages, multiple levels and layers. Try not to have any explosive plays, really limit those. I would say those are some basics."
Brohm spoke on Monday about the need to reduce big plays yielded, an issue last year for the Boilermakers. Diaco gets it.
"Obviously, I wasn’t here, so I can't speak to it," said Diaco. "I obviously studied it. And I would just say that anywhere in the country, any defense, big plays cause losing. That's not earth-shattering news for anyone. So, you have to either eliminate or minimize in a grand way the explosive plays in the passing game and the running game."
Diaco will go about it using a base 3-4 defense, but that's just a starting point.
"There fundamentally are things we begin from a teaching perspective," said Diaco. "But it’s not a secret. Anyone who has studied me knows we are in as much three-down as four-down. It's almost 50-50, to be honest."
At the first two practices, Purdue lined up in a 3-4 alignment. Sophomores George Karlaftis and Branson Deen were the ends, while senior Anthony Watts was the nose tackle. JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell and sophomore Jalen Graham were lined up at outside linebacker. Junior Jaylan Alexander and senior Derrick Barnes were lined up as inside linebackers.
"Whatever the team does to move the ball and score points is what we will then tactically decide to do to try to take that away," said Diaco. "There isn't a blanket statement from me, on stop the run or take the football away. I do understand that if you don't stop the run, you are going to lose."
But Diaco is as much about connecting to players as he is schemes.
"I love what we are doing and you love the players," said Diaco. "They are trying hard. Even though there is a moment you are trying to get something corrected, you understand all the intentions are really good and genuine. So how could you not be positive?"
And have lots of energy.
"There is a lot of energy out here," said Barnes. "A lot of guys getting better.
"Just a lot of energy. He's a good coach. He brings it every day to practice. He tells us each day we are going to be a great defense."
