Bob Diaco holds former Iowa coach Hayden Fry in high regard.

Diaco played linebacker for the Hawkeye icon from 1992-95. And Fry's imprint is stamped on Diaco, who recited an old Fry adage when asked to describe his defensive style after Purdue's second spring practice on Wednesday.

"We scratch where it itches," said Diaco, Purdue's new defensive coordinator.

Simple. Apt. Effective.

"The opponent has things they like to do to move the ball and score," said Diaco. "So, we try to do things to take that away. And when (the defense) is doing what it's supposed to do, (opponents) are forced to do something else. And then you have to adjust."

Diaco has made a quick impression at Purdue. Just two practices into his new job, Diaco's energy is infectious. The 47-year-old moves around the practice field like a 17-year old. And his players are feeding off that. Why Purdue for Diaco?

"I came up in the Big Ten," said Diaco. "That would be one thing, as a player and a coach (first job was as a GA at Iowa). … Then you have Coach (Jeff) Brohm. Coach Brohm is a tough guy, a nuts and bolts guy, a fundamental guy. He's not trying to have all this magic show going on. It's about blocking and tackling, and running to the ball, running hard with the ball, and taking care of the ball. And trying to take the ball away. Football principle stuff. It was great alignment there."

A native of Cedar Grove, N.J., Diaco also has come to West Lafayette armed with lots of knowledge. He has been defensive coordinator for some good coaches over the years, including Brian Kelly at Central Michigan (2005), Cincinnati (2009) and Notre Dame (2010-13).

In 2012, Diaco’s Notre Dame defense finished ranked No. 2 in the nation in points allowed (12.8) and appeared in the 2013 BCS national title game. That year, Diaco was named the winner of the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach. He hopes to make a similar impact a Purdue.

What's his philosophy?

"Players first," said Diaco. "We don't really believe that the plays make the player. We believe the players make the plays. The players make the plays good. So, we work on their hearts and minds and their souls and their fundamentals. After that, then tactically, we try to have a lot of different things we do. Multiple fronts, multiple coverages, multiple levels and layers. Try not to have any explosive plays, really limit those. I would say those are some basics."

