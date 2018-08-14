Prior Q&As ($): Sulaiman Kpaka | Steven Faucheux | TJ Sheffield

Over the next few weeks, GoldandBlack.com will roll out interviews with the coaches of Purdue's 2019 recruiting commitments to this point.

In this one we caught up with Scott Braswell, the head coach at Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, Va., to discuss Purdue commitment Kyle Bilodeau, one of two tight ends committed to the Boilermakers.

Bilodeau gave his verbal pledge to Purdue on June 15 and chose it over offers from near-by Virginia Tech and also North Carolina State, Pittsburgh and Temple.