College Basketball Rankings December 18: Purdue Back at No. 1
The latest college basketball rankings are out and Purdue is back at No. 1 just two weeks after losing it with the loss to Northwestern. Saturday's win over previous No. 1 Arizona was just the third win ever in program history over a top rated team, and with three wins over the current top eight Purdue's resume is virtually unmatched. With two relatively easy games the next two weeks Purdue will likely carry the top ranking into the new year and the bulk of Big Ten play.
Officially, Purdue jumps Kansas, which is not bad since Purdue beat the team that beat Kansas.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
48
|
1,534
|
2. Kansas
|
6
|
1,457
|
3. Houston
|
8
|
1,394
|
4. Arizona
|
|
1,372
|
5. UConn
|
1,367
|
6. Marquette
|
1,235
|
7. Oklahoma
|
1,062
|
8. Tennessee
|
983
|
9. Kentucky
|
981
|
10. Baylor
|
896
|
11. North Carolina
|
773
|
12. Creighton
|
734
|
13. Illinois
|
727
|
14. Florida Atlantic
|
716
|
15. Gonzaga
|
642
|
16. Colorado State
|
588
|
17. BYU
|
569
|
18. Clemson
|
501
|
19. Texas
|
449
|
20. James Madison
|
442
|
21. Duke
|
311
|
22. Virginia
|
287
|
23. Memphis
|
274
|
24. Wisconsin
|
269
|
25. Mississippi
|
180
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Miami 97, Auburn 87, Colorado 84, Utah 37, Iowa St. 24, Ohio St. 12, Michigan St. 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Northwestern 5, Providence 5, Alabama 3, Dayton 3, Nevada 3, New Mexico 2, Grand Canyon 2, Washington 2, Saint Joseph's 2, South Carolina 1, Mississippi St. 1.