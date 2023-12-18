The latest college basketball rankings are out and Purdue is back at No. 1 just two weeks after losing it with the loss to Northwestern. Saturday's win over previous No. 1 Arizona was just the third win ever in program history over a top rated team, and with three wins over the current top eight Purdue's resume is virtually unmatched. With two relatively easy games the next two weeks Purdue will likely carry the top ranking into the new year and the bulk of Big Ten play.

Officially, Purdue jumps Kansas, which is not bad since Purdue beat the team that beat Kansas.