Purdue women's basketball hires April Phillips as associate head coach

Purdue women's basketball announced a new assistant coach on Tuesday, as April Phillips is set to join Katie Gearlds' coaching staff in West Lafayette ahead of next season.

Phillips was most recently the head coach at San Jose State before being dismissed in March after posting a 23-71 record at the helm of the Spartans' program between 2022-2025.

Prior to her three-year stint at San Jose State, Phillips had been an assistant at six different schools between 2013-2022. Her most notable stops came at Arizona (2018-19), California (2019-2021) and Texas (2021-2022), before getting her first head coaching opportunity.

Phillips has been in the collegiate coaching ranks for over a decade after her playing career at both Georgia Tech and Xavier, where she was a standout forward from 2005-2010. Over the course of her playing career, she averaged 6.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 42% from the field and was named All-Atlantic 10 during her senior campaign in 2010. Phillips transferred to Xavier after starting her career at Georgia Tech, where she played under Purdue alum MaChelle Joseph and later served as a graduate assistant under the former Boilermaker in Atlanta.

Purdue now adds Phillips to a coaching staff headlined by head coach Katie Gearlds, as well as associate head coach Kelly Komara and assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Mark Stephens. Phillips also replaces Alex Guyton on staff, who left the program at the end of this season.