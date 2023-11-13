Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

College Basketball Rankings November 13: Purdue Moves Up to No.2

Nov 10, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball past Morehead State Eagles guard Drew Thelwell (3) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball past Morehead State Eagles guard Drew Thelwell (3) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports (© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sport)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

There is already a shakeup in the college basketball rnakings as two top five teams fell last week. It also sets the stage for another first in the history of Purdue basketball. It is now possible that if Kansas and Purdue meet in the Maui Invitational it will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game, as the Boilers moved up to No. 2 in this week's poll.

Purdue also now has a game scheduled against the current No. 3 team, and Maui has three of the top four teams in the country. It is going to be a heck of a tournament over on the islands next week.

Ap Poll - November 13
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Kansas

51

1,530

2. Purdue

7

1,464

3. Arizona

3

1,356

4. Marquette


1,311

5. UConn

1,301

6. Houston

1,180

7. Tennessee

1,146

8. Creighton

1,130

9. Duke

1,088

10. Florida Atlantic

1,004

11. Gonzaga

825

12. Miami (FL)

778

13. Texas A&M

728

14. Arkansas

719

15. Baylor

578

16. Southern Cal

573

17. Kentucky

549

18. Michigan State

516

19. Texas

513

20. North Carolina

501

21. Villanova

406

22. Alabama

264

23. Illinois

170

24. James Madison

91

25. Colorado

78

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John's 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego St. 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary's 20, Mississippi St. 19, Iowa St. 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber St. 2, Drake 1, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement