Purdue's secondary took a hit on Friday morning as sixth-year senior cornerback Jamari Brown entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source confirmed to Boiler Upload.

Brown spent two years with the Boilermakers after transferring in from Kentucky prior to the 2021 season. In 2022, Brown brought down three interceptions, which was tied for a team-high with safety Cam Allen.

The veteran cornerback was the most experienced player in Sam Carter’s room heading into 2023, playing in 42 career games. He was expected to fight for playing time in the new defensive scheme for the Boilermakers.

Purdue completely revamped its secondary this off-season, as there are no scholarship cornerbacks left from last season's Big Ten West Championship team. The Boilermakers brought in transfers Marquis Wilson, Salim Turner-Muhammad, Markevious Brown and Braxton Myers. JUCO signee Botros Alisandro also joined the cornerbacks unit this off-season. Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane will now lean on the new additions in year one of the Ryan Walters era.