Devin Mockobee struggles with a problem that most people can only hope to have. The inability to gain weight. Purdue's top running back has never been able to pack on pounds his entire life, but he and the coaches, strength staff and team nutritionist concocted a plan to change that this off-season.

A jump from 195 to 207 pounds was tougher than expected, forcing the Boilermakers' standout out of the backfield to eat constantly during the day, on top of his already hearty meals.

"It was just one of those things where, coming into this year, it was just really focusing on making sure I just had enough calories, because with football and engineering and all that, it was really hard to fit in all the food that I needed for the day," Mockobee said.

"It got to a point where they were sending me with a lunch box to classes to keep snacks and food. Obviously, I would always be eating in class and stuff like that."

Running backs coach Lamar Conard headlined the push for Mockobee to add weight heading into his redshirt junior campaign this fall, but he wasn't alone in the battle. Conard, along with the help of Kiero Small and the nutrition staff in West Lafayette, utilized Mockobee's family to gain a better understanding of his eating habits dating back to when he was just a child.

"It takes a village, right? It started with our strength coach, Coach Ro, having a real conversation with him about the importance of it," Conard said. "I had to make some phone calls. I called mom, I called dad. I put Mock on the spot a little bit. You know, got some more information about his eating habits from people who have been around in his entire life. And then we all came together and had some tough conversations about where your future could be."

Conard credits Mockobee for his willingness and discipline to commit to changing his entire diet, leading to what he believes will be the best version of Mockobee we've seen during his time in West Lafayette.

"Ultimately, he's a professional. He understood the task and he went to work. Again, I give credit to Coach Ro, our strength coach, our nutritionist, and Mock himself for taking it serious and wanting to help his team progress and ultimately help himself be the best version of himself," Conard said.