PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Devin Mockobee's weight gain took "a village" says Lamar Conard

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) looks down field Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) looks down field Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Devin Mockobee struggles with a problem that most people can only hope to have. The inability to gain weight. Purdue's top running back has never been able to pack on pounds his entire life, but he and the coaches, strength staff and team nutritionist concocted a plan to change that this off-season.

A jump from 195 to 207 pounds was tougher than expected, forcing the Boilermakers' standout out of the backfield to eat constantly during the day, on top of his already hearty meals.

"It was just one of those things where, coming into this year, it was just really focusing on making sure I just had enough calories, because with football and engineering and all that, it was really hard to fit in all the food that I needed for the day," Mockobee said.

"It got to a point where they were sending me with a lunch box to classes to keep snacks and food. Obviously, I would always be eating in class and stuff like that."

Running backs coach Lamar Conard headlined the push for Mockobee to add weight heading into his redshirt junior campaign this fall, but he wasn't alone in the battle. Conard, along with the help of Kiero Small and the nutrition staff in West Lafayette, utilized Mockobee's family to gain a better understanding of his eating habits dating back to when he was just a child.

"It takes a village, right? It started with our strength coach, Coach Ro, having a real conversation with him about the importance of it," Conard said. "I had to make some phone calls. I called mom, I called dad. I put Mock on the spot a little bit. You know, got some more information about his eating habits from people who have been around in his entire life. And then we all came together and had some tough conversations about where your future could be."

Conard credits Mockobee for his willingness and discipline to commit to changing his entire diet, leading to what he believes will be the best version of Mockobee we've seen during his time in West Lafayette.

"Ultimately, he's a professional. He understood the task and he went to work. Again, I give credit to Coach Ro, our strength coach, our nutritionist, and Mock himself for taking it serious and wanting to help his team progress and ultimately help himself be the best version of himself," Conard said.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ZOUW9ELVZVQW1zP3NpPWNMQ2lYTjlFaDdiX0tPVUw/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

The catalyst for Mockobee's body transformation was Conard's desire to see him take the next step in his career, having the ability to absorb contact better than before. Conard believed playing running back in the Big Ten at his weight was not sustainable in the long term, mostly due to how much strength was held in Mockobee's frame.

Conard pointed to Tyrone Tracy Jr. being 210 pounds last season and having success out of the Boilermakers' backfield.

"If you want to have a chance to take the next step in your evolution, you can't play in the Big Ten at 180-190 pounds. You know, he played last season pretty banged up. It affected a lot of aspects of his game, and it's not just the weight, it's the strength," Conard said.

"You want to be the guy and play confidently. That's kind of the separation between him and Tyrone. Last year, Tyrone was 205-210, pounds, and he was the uber confident guy because he trsuted his body," Conard said.

Make no mistake, Mockobee has never been one avoid contact, but the hits began taking a toll, causing him to have to play differently than how he is wired. The veteran running back now believes he can run through defenders more consistently after bulking up.

"I've always had that kind of mentality to want to run through guys, but obviously I didn't have the size to do that last year or the year before. So, I think it'll make a very big difference with the weight that I have this year, to actually be able to run how I was more comfortable running, versus trying to get away from stuff," Mockobee said.

That hard work has begun to pay off during fall camp, as Conard and the coaching staff have already seen how the off-season work is benefitting Mockobee and the Purdue run game as a whole.

"He's a stronger runner. He's more explosive in and out of his cuts, but he's always been really quick. He could get knocked off line a little bit. We call him crazy legs for a reason. I like that aspect of his game, but I want him to be stronger when he puts his feet in the ground," Conard said. "Most importantly, if you watch him in protections, he's just stronger. Doesn't get knocked off as much."

It's the same old Crazy Legs that will be a factor out of the backfield for the Boilermakers this fall, but the improvements to his frame could help pave the way for even more success in 2024.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2R5S3EwXzl0ejdZP3NpPXBtckV3ODlES3NBNDI2S00/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZGV2aW4tbW9ja29iZWUtcy13ZWlnaHQtZ2Fpbi10b29rLWEtdmls bGFnZS1zYXlzLWxhbWFyLWNvbmFyZCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVlLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGZGV2aW4tbW9ja29iZWUtcy13ZWlnaHQtZ2Fpbi10b29rLWEt dmlsbGFnZS1zYXlzLWxhbWFyLWNvbmFyZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM3JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==