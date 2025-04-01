Is Oscar Cluff Purdue's missing piece?

Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers didn't take long to make a splash in the portal, a pool it hasn't swam in since taking Lance Jones before the 2023-24 season.



Lance Jones was a key starter and one of the best defenders in the country that season, adding energy and speed to a roster of young guards, experienced seniors, and Zach Edey. Jones turned out to be one of Purdue's most important pieces throughout the season. He was the secondary ball handler that Purdue needed, a shooter capable of guarding the other team's best player.



It led to Purdue's first Final Four in nearly half a century and a trip to the national title game.



Now Painter has done it again, looking in the portal for the exact archetype his team full of seniors, young guards, and All-Americans needs.



It took less than a week for Purdue to host South Dakota State's Oscar Cluff, and get Cluff to agree to transferring for Purdue.



The 6-11 center from Australia will be using his bonus year from playing below division one to start his career that led to him playing a year at Washington State and then South Dakota State last season where he averaged over 17 points and 12 rebounds a game and almost three assists.



Will Cluff work out for Painter the same way this upcoming season?



Signs point to him being exactly what Purdue missed this season and that Purdue team was just one shot away from going back to the Elite Eight.