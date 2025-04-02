Purdue's Hinshaw focused on "building room" amid quarterback competition

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The talk of spring practice has revolved around Purdue's future at the quarterback position, with a quartet of options vying for the starting role for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers. While that foursome continues to battle day in and day out, don't expect a named starter to be revealed in the short-term. Quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said Tuesday that the competition could potentially lead all the way into August. Hinshaw also acknowledged that the competition was a significant storyline, but he is focused on building up the talented, but young, quarterback room in West Lafayette for the time being. "I know everybody wants to know who the starter is and all that and everything. What I'm worried about is building a room. So if our first guy, second guy, third guy, that we can go win with whoever's in there. That's what it's about right now, is building a room, and that's what we're doing. And then again, we'll worry about that depth chart as we go," Hinshaw said. While the end of spring practice in just under two weeks may or may not not mark when a starter is announced, it will be a key checkpoint in the race, as Hinshaw, Odom and offensive coordinator Josh Henson will have meetings with the quarterbacks to inform them of where things stand in the room. "I'll talk with Coach Odom and Coach Henson, and we'll get to that point towards the end of spring, and then we'll have our individual meetings, and I'll tell them where they stand, and then we'll decide what we want to tell people and all that. And that'll be a message from Coach Odom," Hinshaw said. Among the four contenders for the starting job, they have a combined 55 attempts and two touchdown passes as a unit heading into 2025. While there is much talent and intrigue within the group, development and improvement is at the forefront of the spring checklist for the Purdue signal callers. That is something Hinshaw has seen out of each quarterback thus far. "They've all, from day one to where we are now in practice nine that we just finished, there's been just a gradual improvement with each one of them. And the main thing that I tell them every day is to bring your 'A game' every single day and get better every single day and listen to the process," Hinshaw said.

Throughout the spring, Malachi Singleton, Evans Chuba, EJ Colson and Bennett Meredith have evenly split reps, each having the chance to run the show with the first team offense, while also taking snaps with the second and third units. Hinshaw is keeping his quarterbacks on their toes, to further promote coming to work and putting their best foot forward, regardless of their surroundings. "The biggest thing is competition in the room, and I'm constantly switching up the who's going with what group, so they don't know, and it's about going out there and playing consistent on a daily basis," Hinshaw said. Singleton and Colson have a history with Hinshaw, as Colson followed the Purdue quarterbacks coach from UCF to West Lafayette and Singleton's uncle, Mark Whittemore, was a wide receiver for Hinshaw during their shared time with the Knights in the early 1990s. Those two of the three transfer quarterbacks that entered this mix this off-season spoke about the competition on Tuesday morning, sharing their excitement for the competition and how it has brought out the best in each signal caller this spring. "I think it's great for the team. I think it's great to do as an organization. We have a really competitive room, a really good room, young and hungry. So everybody's making everybody better. There's no animosity, no hatred. You know, we're all boys at the end of the day, we help each other out. So I think whoever comes out on top, everybody will be supported. Whoever's on the field at the time. We just want them to do good and want them to win," Singleton said. "I love it. That's all I really wanted, competition. We've been doing a great job all of us, all the transfers, the guys that were here, we've been doing a great job coming in, competing. Coaches made it very even, so everybody has a chance. You just got to do what you got to do when you get out there," Colson said. Singleton, an Arkansas transfer, was one signal caller Hinshaw pointed to as a guy that has taken steps forward throughout the spring in terms of technique and improving as a passer. Singleton came to Purdue as the most touted of the three transfers after finding success in limited snaps with the Razorbacks last season. "I'm very impressed with Malachi. Where he started day one, and where he is right now is like, it's like a different kid. And that's what I wanted to see, in our footwork and how we're continually getting our lead shoulder to our targets, doing all the fundamentals at quarterback is what needs to happen," Hinshaw said.

Redshirt freshmen Evans Chuba and EJ Colson have also improved this spring as they continue to learn at the collegiate level. Chuba, who came to West Lafayette via Washington State, has flashed impressive arm talent, but has struggled with turnovers, including two interceptions during Tuesday's practice. Colson, who entered the college ranks a year early and got his first taste of playing time at UCF as a true freshman, is also making strides in his game. "Evans Chuba, you know, has had some moments where he's turned the ball over too many times, and we got to fix that. We can't serve it up to the defense and we've got to control the rock. But he's also gotten a lot better in a lot of areas. I've seen him growing," Hinshaw said. "EJ Colson has done a great job and he's getting better and better as he's goes through it," Hinshaw said. "I know he what he can do. I've seen it with my own eyes in high school, and him win state championships and be a leader, and I knew he could come here and compete." Hinshaw has been evaluating each quarterback since their first day as a group back in January, and has taken notice of their abilities as a leader, in addition to what he's seen out on the practice field. All four have exuded leadership qualities this spring, which has been key in making for healthy competition within the unit. "I think all of them are doing a really good job with leadership. I think Malachi is, I think EJ Colson is, I think Chuba is trying to lead in all those situations. And I want to see Bennett continue to try to lead as we go through this," Hinshaw said. As Hinshaw and the Boilermakers continue to learn more about their quarterbacks, the identity of the offense is beginning to take shape, as well. There is a balancing act at hand with regards to each signal caller learning the system, while each quarterback also has differing skillsets, which could shift how Purdue will attack opposing defenses this fall, depending on who wins the starting job. "Our vision is coming and so I'm also coaching the quarterbacks, and we're also learning these guys as we go, but in the same boat, we have a vision of what we want to get accomplished and to be one of the top offenses in the country. And again, the quarterback room is being able to adapt to that, but also we adapt to the quarterbacks as we go," Hinshaw said. Hinshaw acknowledged the spring portal window opening on April 16th, which gives the Boilermakers the opportunity to add another quarterback should they so choose. He did not rule that out as Purdue searches for answers at the position, but remains focused on the guys that are on campus. "We're always recruiting. We're always doing that. Right now, I'm not going to make any statements on any of that. I'm not worried about that, because everybody that's in the portal has fleas also," Hinshaw said. "I mean, there's all kinds of situations, but high school recruiting is a must, and signing guys from high school is 100% what we're going to be doing. And then we'll deal with the portal as needed."

