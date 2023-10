There will be a change of leadership for Purdue soccer for the 2024 season. Drew Roff , head coach for the last nine years at Purdue, is out after Purdue went just 3-13-2 this past season.

"We are thankful for Coach Roff's dedicated efforts on behalf of our soccer program over the past nine seasons, and wish him the very best in the years ahead," Bobinski said.

Roff was 62-78-21 in nine seasons at Purdue, with the highlight coming in 2021. That year Sarah Griffith was named Big Ten Player of the Year with a program record 16 goals as Purdue finished second in the Big Ten and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. Purdue beat Loyola-Chicago in double overtime in round one, but fell at Notre Dame on penalty kicks in rounds two.

Purdue finished 15-4-2 that year and went 8-2-0 in Big Ten play, but it has not won a Big Ten match since. The last two seasons Purdue is a combined 6-24-5 overall and it is 0-15-5 in conference play.

The athletic department said that a nationwide search would begin for a new coach. Robert Klatte was the inaugural coach for Purdue from 1998-2014 before Roff.