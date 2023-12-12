Usually, great college matchups are created and driven by their differences. The fast team versus the controlled squad. The tall team versus the little guys. It's an easy to understand narrative. It's one that soothes us at our core, dichotomies clashing like giants in battles of good and evil. It makes picking a side easy. It makes martyrs out of styles. It creates rights and wrongs out of bar arguments. But sometimes, equally clad foes face up against each other, not as opposites, but as mirrored images, similar styles with roles and numbers that state these two teams are more alike than they are different. So it happens, that #1 Arizona comes to Indianapolis to play in the Indy Classic, under the guise of a neutral game that Kenpom tabs as 'Semi-Away', but for anyone that's been to a Purdue game in Indianapolis recently, knows is what already appears to be a sold-out home game for Purdue just sixty miles south of Purdue's campus in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue has already been tested this season, a lot. Against Xavier, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette, and most recently Alabama. Purdue has, without any arguments, the best resume in the country when it comes to win totals. Purdue has beat a team in the top 13 according to Kempom four times already. But it has a loss, on the road, against its new nemesis Northwestern. Because of that lost, the then #1 Purdue Boilermakers relinquished its rating to now #1, Arizona. So sets the stage for the #3 versus #1 showdown. A game, that at times, could be mistaken for a Spider-man meme. So let's take a look at how Purdue-Arizona are similar ahead of their match-up at the Indy Classic:

Both Purdue and Arizona has dominated the glass. Its success, for both teams, isn't a secret. Both squads have a whole lot of size and heft down low.



For Purdue, Zach Edey reigns supreme. The biggest of big, college basketball's best player, and last year's best offensive rebounder. He's been just about as good this year, grabbing 19% of misses when he's on the court, the sixth best rate in the country. He has the best offensive rebounding rate in college basketball since such a thing has been tracked. As a team, Purdue grabs 35.6% of its misses on the offensive end.



Purdue has a collection of bigs around Edey that help his job inside. Caleb Furst is an elite offensive rebounder when on the floor, and has the size and movement that makes it impossible to keep him off the glass. Mason Gillis embodies hustle, and a key offensive rebound of his helped spark Purdue against Alabama on Saturday in its come from behind win over the Crimson Tide. But Purdue's offensive rebounding mostly falls to the big guy because no one else gets a chance to grab rebounds when Edey's on the floor. Edey doesn't just exist as the tallest guy on the floor, but he's relentless in pursuit of misses at both ends of the floor. He's always near the basket and he's always chasing down missed shots.



Arizona is better at attacking the offensive glass. It's rebounding 38.9% of misses.



It doesn't have a National Player of the Year down low, but it has bodies and they bang. Oumar Ballo is 7-0 and 260 lbs. Motiejus Krivas is a 7-2 260 lbs. freshman that's grabbing 5 rebounds a game despite playing just 15 minutes.



But Arizona offensive rebounds as a team, no one can touch Edey's mark, but with its length on the wings and dedication to crashing the glass, Arizona is grabbing over 12 offensive rebounds a game.



But where Arizona is really winning possessions, is on the defensive end, where they are giving up a nation low 17% offensive rebound rate. That's lower than what Edey has grabbed for his career on the offensive glass. Arizona is the country's best team at blocking out, and it's not particularly close.



Purdue is holding teams to just a 24.7% rebounding rate on the offensive end. It has, at times this season, given up long rebounds to teams on the offensive end.



So two of the country's best rebounding teams will face off in Indy. Which will win out? Arizona's team discipline and box outs? Or Zach Edey and his endless pursuit of the ball at 7'4" 300 lbs.