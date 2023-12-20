"On my unofficial, Purdue treated me with like, plenty of love, like love you can't deny," CJ Allen told Boiler Upload of his commitment almost two weeks ago.

DJ Allen made good on that love, signing his NLI to Purdue today.

Defensive line was a strength for Ryan Walters' defense last season. DJ Allen should help it be a strength heading into the future.

The Germantown High School product is coming off a stellar senior season that saw him earn Region 8-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors. Allen racked up 75 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles, helping lead him team to the TSSAA quarterfinals and an undefeated regular season.

Allen chose the Boilermakers over his other finalist, Louisville. The Germantown, Tennessee, native was previously committed to UCF before backing off his pledge last month. The Purdue priority target also held offers from Iowa, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Indiana, and Missouri, among others. Allen holds a 5.6 Rivals Rating and is the 35th ranked player out of Tennessee in the 2024 recruiting class.