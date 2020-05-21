Purdue has 21 members in the Class of 2020. And no incoming recruit is more touted than Greg Hudgins.

The 6-4, 226-pound defensive end/linebacker from Columbia, Md., is one of five four-star signees along with offensive lineman Gus Hartwig, receivers Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Maliq Carr and quarterback Michael Alaimo. It’s hoped he can before a force off the edge for a Purdue defense that needs difference makers as it transitions to a base 3-4 under new coordinator Bob Diaco.



“I liked the family atmosphere at Purdue,” said Hudgins, whose main recruiter was co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. "All of the coaches care about the players there, and they care for each other.”

And the academics impressed Hudgins, too.

“(My parents) want me to go somewhere and I want to go somewhere where I can get a great degree and be successful after college if I don’t go to the NFL,” said Hudgins.

Family is important to Hudgins. His mom is in the Army, while his father works in the department of social services. He is the youngest of six, with four sisters and a brother. And he already has been touched by family tragedy.

“My middle sister Victoria passed away when I was a freshman in high school,” he said. “After she had her son, she had blood clots. She had surgery to have them removed and the surgery didn’t go well.”

Hudgins had her name tattooed on the inside of an arm. It’s his way of honoring her and never forgetting her as he continues his quest to be the best at one of the top prep programs in the nation.

St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C., is annually ranked among the best teams in the country. This season was no different. The school played an ambitious schedule that had it traveling to Duncanville (Texas) High and to St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia). And Southridge High (Miami), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Deerfield Beach (Fla.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) played at St. John’s.

“Having this platform at St. John’s, to be able to compete against the best in the country, really helps (make me better),” said Hudgins.

In addition to Hudgins, St. John’s Class of 2020 includes several big-time recruits: WR Rakim Jarrett (Maryland); OLB Mekhail Sherman (Georgia commit); DT Tre’ Williams (Clemson); S Mordecai McDaniel (Florida); QB Sol-Jay Maiava (BYU); OT Demond Arter (Ohio) and Hudgins. In all, six of the top 15 players in Rivals' Washington, D.C. Top 15 played at St. John’s.

“Yes, we are pretty good,” said Hudgins, who is ranked the No. 6 player in Washington, D.C., by Rivals.

That’s why he focuses on football … and football only.

"If you are recruited to play football, you play football,” said Hudgins. “I don’t play any other sports. In the offseason, I just work out, do speed training and lift.”

On the field, Hudgins says he wants to hone his pass-rushing skills. Could he one day play the “CAT” spot--part linebacker/part end--at Purdue?

“It depends on how I end up growing,” said Hudgins, who was hosted by Derrick Barnes on his official visit. “I can play it. I feel like it depends on how I grow.

“I am fast enough and strong enough, too. And I’m also very smart. Sometimes, I find myself overthinking a little bit. But I usually know what I am doing.”

In addition to football, Hudgins sang in the school choir. Yes, he was a proud member of the St. John’s choral groups.

“I am in choir,” he said. “I have been since sixth grade and stuck with it through high school. I am in intermediate choir and I also am in chamber choir which travels. But after high school, I may be done."

But his football career is just beginning.

For more on Hudgins, watch GoldandBlack.com's Zoom Interview at the top of the story.

