How eager was Sanoussi Kane to become part of Purdue's program? The 6-0, 190-pound three-star prospect was the second safety to join Purdue’s 2020 class, committing on June 29.



Kane will get a jump on his classmates as he will take part in spring drills with the Boilermakers after graduating high school early.



Kane played at Blair Academy in New Jersey, which is located roughly 90 minutes from New York City with 430 students. It’s a co-ed boarding school with a pricey tuition tag: $64,000 a year. Athletically, it’s known for its wrestling program--which is one of the best in the nation.



Blair Academy has produced some recent Big Ten talent: Michigan DE David Ojabo and Penn State DE Jayson Oweh. Kane adds to that list. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Kane for an Entrance Interview before he arrived in West Lafayette.



GoldandBlack.com: Why did you choose Purdue?

Kane: Purdue is a program that’s gonna be good in the next few years. I was talking to Coach (Anthony) Poindexter and Coach (Jeff) Brohm, and the fact I am from New York, I will bring some swagger that could help the team and maybe eventually help me become a leader on the team. I would like to be part of a situation that is on the upswing. That is why I picked Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your strong points?

Kane: One of my strengths is that I am very versatile. I played multiple positions in my high school career. I played free safety, I played strong safety. I played corner, I played nickel. So, I am versatile and I am student of the game. I understand the game and know what’s going on on the field. That will help me a lot.

GoldandBlack.com: What position will you play for Purdue?

Kane: Coach Poindexter says he is going to have me at safety first. And depending on how quickly I pick things up, they’ll start moving me around because of my skill set.



GoldandBlack.com: What do you want to improve?

Kane: I need to cause more turnovers. In my high school career, I don’t think I caused many turnovers. I need to be able to rob some passes and cause more fumbles, make plays that shoot momentum to my team.

GoldandBlack.com: What other sports did you play?

Kane: Last year, I wrestled and did track. I have played basketball. I actually grew up playing soccer. That was my main sport growing up.



GoldandBlack.com: Where do you live?

Kane: I live in Harlem. It is about an 1:30 drive to Blair Academy, but it's a boarding school.

GoldandBlack.com: What is your height and weight?

Kane: 6-0, 200.

GoldandBlack.com: Any hobbies?

Kane: I like to learn a lot. Watch how Magic Johnson runs businesses.

GoldandBlack.com: When did you start playing football?

Kane: My first year in football was eighth grade.



GoldandBlack.com: Did you play any offense in high school?

Kane: I played offense the majority of this year. And did as a junior, too. I have played receiver and running back.

