Incoming freshman linebacker Ben Kreul is aware of Purdue’s need for linebackers as it moves to a base 3-4 defense under new coordinator Bob Diaco. And he’s doing all he can under these trying times to stay in shape and be ready for his arrival to West Lafayette in June.

“I didn't have anywhere to work out,” said Kreul. “We don't have weights here. And then, as things kind of started getting going, I was talking to my dad and we were looking into just buying weights just so I had something I could use. And we got very lucky in a small private gym 20 minutes away from me and I've been able to actually go there and they've got everything there.

“I'm very lucky compared to what a lot of people have and I realized that. I think I've been trying to do my best to separate myself from other people during this time. I know other people might not be doing the things that I'm doing to prepare for this upcoming season.”

Kreul is a product of Catholic Memorial High in Waukesha, Wis., a suburb of Milwaukee. He was the first commitment in the Boilermakers' 2020 recruiting class, pledging to Purdue on January 30, 2019.

“I think for me the biggest thing about Purdue was, you talk to a lot of other schools, and you don't necessarily build those relationships with coaches and right off the bat, right as I started talking to pretty much all the coaches (at Purdue), I really liked the family atmosphere there,” said Kruel. “And I didn't necessarily get that at a lot of other schools. So, that was something that was big for me because if I'm spending my next four to five years here, I gotta love who I'm around every day because every day is going to be a grind.”

The 6-3, 218-pound Kreul could have a chance to impact this fall playing in the defense of Diaco, who also will coach Kreul. He is one of five linebackers in Purdue’s 2020 class, joining JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell, Kydran Jenkins, Clyde Washington and Ryan Brandt, whose enrollment on scholarship will be delayed. The fact Kreul played in a 3-4 in high school should give him an edge.

"I'm really comfortable playing out of the 3-4," said Kreul. "And as far as my position (at Purdue), I'm not sure. Inside linebacker is what I will be playing, but they haven't really said too much outside of that."

