 Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter | Entrance Interview | Purdue football
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 12:39:39 -0600') }} football

Entrance Interview: OT Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Purdue lands in-state commitment for 2021 class | Alstott-VanDeVanter's head coach calls him "diamond-in-the-rough" | Purdue 2021 commitments

Alstott-Vandevanter was the second player to commit to Purdue's Class of 2021.
Alstott-Vandevanter was the second player to commit to Purdue's Class of 2021.

At 6-6, 275 pound, Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter is one Purdue's biggest and most imposing signees in years.

He'll join a Boilermaker offensive line that continues to improve. And one day, Alstott-Vandevanter could be a starting tackle. At least that's the hope.

A three-star recruit, Alstott-Vandevanter was the second player to commit to Purdue's Class of 2021, making a verbal pledge on January 9, 2020. He saw prep teammate Zach Richards commit in April, giving Purdue two offensive linemen from Mooresville (Ind.) High. Purdue signed four o-linemen overall in its 15-member 2021 class, with Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa joining Alstott-Vandevanter and Richards.

Alstott-Vandevanter is one of five members of the Class of 2021 enrolling early, joining wideouts Preston Terrell and Deion Burks along with linebackers Tristan Cox and Yanni Karlaftis.

GoldandBlack.com visited with Alstott-Vandevanter before he enrolled.

