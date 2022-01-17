Entrance Interview: Purdue DL J.P. Deeter

Purdue fortified it defensive line with the latest recruiting haul, reeling in four linemen. And J.P. Deeter is a key part of that group.

The 6-4, 265-pound Deeter can play tackle or end, with his likely home being on the interior. He already is enrolled, allowing Deeter to get a jump on his Boilermaker career. In fact, Deeter is one of three defensive linemen from Purdue's Class of 2022 who has enrolled early, joining Joe Strickland and Mo Omonode.

Deeter began his high school career in Kansas before his family moved to Texas. He played at Manvel High, a 5A/Division I school with roughly 2,300 students located in the Houston metropolitan area. Manvel High has produced some top talent, including Miami (Fla.) quarterback D’Eriq King and former Florida signal-caller Kyle Trask, a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL draft.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Deeter via Zoom for an Entrance Interview.