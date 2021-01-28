Lorenzo Neal's departure leaves a big hole--literally and figuratively--in Purdue's defensive line.

The 6-3, 325-pound Neal started 33 of the 38 games he played as a Boilermaker, making 72 career tackles with 13 TFLs and four sacks. And he was pretty good.

Neal arrived on campus as part of Darrell Hazell's final recruiting class in 2016. And he got on the field early, playing in seven games with four starts as a true freshman. Neal earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He missed the 2019 season recovering from a knee injury suffered in the 2018 season finale at Indiana. And he returned in 2020 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors again.

Neal could have returned for a sixth season in 2021 after the NCAA granted seniors a blanket waiver to return for the 2021 season after COVID-19 created a disjointed 2020 campaign. Purdue played just six of nine scheduled games. But Neal opted to move on after five seasons in West Lafayette.

A native of Houston whose father was a long-time NFL fullback of the same name, Neal joins Derrick Barnes (LB), J.D. Dellinger (K), Tyler Coyle (S/LB), Brennan Thieneman (S), Simeon Smiley (DB) and Grant Hermanns (OT) as departing Boilermakers.

Neal has signed with an agent (Kennard McGuire) and is in Texas training for a pro football career. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Neal for an Exit Interview.

