Exit Interview: Purdue WR Jackson Anthrop

The 5-11, 190-pound Anthrop leaves Purdue with an enduring legacy as the ultimate teammate whose patience, sacrifice and quiet work ethic paid off in a storybook career. The record books will show Anthrop made 148 catches--ranking among the top 20 in Purdue annals--for 1,420 yards and 11 TDs in a career that spanned six seasons and produced countless memories.

Anthrop capped his Purdue career with his best season, making 53 catches for 574 yards and five TDs to go along with 23 carries for 83 yards. And he also ran back punts and kickoffs. Anthrop did it all as one of the team's most versatile and valuable players in a memorable 9-4 2021 season.

From making seven catches for 82 yards and two TDs in his first game--vs. Louisville--to notching five grabs for 74 yards vs. Tennessee in his final contest in the Music City Bowl, it was quite a ride for Jackson Anthrop .

GoldandBlack.com: How are you preparing for the NFL draft?

Anthrop: My family and I decided it would be best to stay local. From talking to other other people, as well, it's best to always be around people that know you and want to spend the time to invest in you because they care about you. That's kind of what this town has done my entire life, is everyone cares for one another.



So, I kind of want to keep that going and work with our strength staff and everything that they've got, the experience that they have. Even Coach (West Lafayette High School track coach Lane) Custer. He worked with my brother throughout his years to get him kind of caught up on speed on technique and everything like that. So, I always thought that was kind of a good path to follow. I always kind of want to follow with what my brother's done. Just learning from the best and the local people that have invested in me and I've invested in them, just to kind of carry on this journey with them and I'm excited to do that.

GoldandBlack.com: I know you want to play in the NFL, but would you consider the USFL or XFL?

Anthrop: I haven't really thought about that. I'm always kind of striving for the top thing. I know it's a tough climb. But, at the same time, that's why we play this game. We all take a different path. Everyone has a different path to get to where they're going. Some people are going in the first-round, second-round, third-round. Some people are undrafted free-agents, and they make a big name for themselves in the NFL. So, that's kind of where I'm striving to be. Everything else, we'll see where that falls after that. But, at the same time, my goal is to be where all the best guys are at.

GoldandBlack.com: What did you learn from Danny going through this process?

Anthrop: Just to stay patient. It's a long journey. But, at the same time, it's supposed to be enjoyable. And I know that these last few weeks, they've been pretty stressful and hectic, trying to get everything figured out and trying to get the pieces in the right place. But, really, just stay patient, stay focused and really to just use those around you, appreciate them and let them know that you appreciate them and then really just stay focused. You don't have to go somewhere to get a video or something like that or do all the fancy things. You just got to do what you know what to do best. And I think that's kind of what we've been doing and just putting your head down and just grinding and just seeing where the pieces fall after that.

GoldandBlack.com: Who influenced you most during your time at Purdue?

Anthrop: There are so many. It's like a family around here. Personally, I'd say my parents have had a huge influence on me throughout this process. I think they missed one game my entire career. And I think that was the Nevada one. Danny's played a huge role. I wouldn't be where I'm at right now if it wasn't for Danny and the sacrifices that he had to make, on and off the field, especially with his injuries and stuff like that. All my brothers played a huge role in the process.



I can throw in Coach (Gerad) Parker. He has been a huge, huge influence on me and just kind of getting me going in my college career and getting me an opportunity.



And you can't leave out Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard. He's almost like an uncle to me. He's been there if I ever needed anything. He's always told it to me straight. He's never lied to me. He's never sugarcoated anything with me. And I think that's helped me tremendously throughout this process, especially with how hectic college football can be. So, I give a lot of credit to Coach Shephard and the time that he's put into me and in the way that he pushed me over the years. It definitely formed me into the football player that I am today. Kind of the way that he coaches and the way that he presents himself, I think the room kind of took hold of how he does things. I just want to say I'm thankful for him because if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be the football player that I am today.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you feel like you reached your potential at Purdue?

Anthrop: I think so. There are so many challenges, ups and downs throughout a career. You go from being on the top of the world freshman year to getting kicked down to the bottom it felt like when Rondale (Moore) came in. But, at the same time, it's almost like that was a blessing, in a weird way. I took it as that. I took it as an opportunity to learn from one of the best. I helped Rondale with the playbook, whatever he needed, answering phone calls. But, at the end of the day, I probably learned more from him than he learned from me. So, just being able to be in that process with him, it was humbling. You learn to be a better teammate through scenarios like that. You don't want to be a distraction, just doing whatever you can to help the team and learning how special teams work. And then getting thrown back into the role when Rondale got hurt. You had to be ready to go.



After that, when he ended up leaving, it was kind of the moment that Coach Brohm kind of allowed me to have. It was awesome being able to do running back and receiver, as well as the return game. They utilized me as much as they could. I think there's more that you can get out of me. I really believe that. This year was just kind of the taste of what I can fully do. So, being able to build off this year will be huge for the next level.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your high point individually and as a team?

Anthrop: I know we lost it, but the Louisville game was one that I'll never forget. First college game in Lucas Oil, a place that I'd already played twice. And you're playing against Lamar Jackson and the amount of hype that was going into the game, Coach Brohn's first year. The plays that happened throughout that game. That was one that kind of sticks out.

And, obviously, the Ohio State game in 2018. That was something that no one's gonna forget. And probably the Michigan State game. I'd say that one was pretty memorable, individually, with the play, and also just how hard everyone fought as a team.



And then just to cap it off, probably the Tennessee game, making a couple big plays and how everyone stepped up. Seeing how everybody came together, just to fill the pieces and just absolutely scrap and claw and grind for a win at the end.

Story continues below tweet

