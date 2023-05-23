This weekend will mark the beginning of our 100 days to Purdue football countdown, and that means we can begin our first look at Purdue’s 12 regular season opponents. After beginning last season with a marquee night game against Penn State at home Purdue returns to its tradition of opening against a non-conference opponent. This season I would rate Purdue’s non-conference schedule as not too strong, but not overwhelmingly weak, either. It has a Group of Five conference champion and two power conference foes, one of them on the road.

It all begins on September 2nd at home in the first matchup in school history with Fresno State.

Fresno State Bulldogs

2022 Record: 10-4, 7-1 Mountain West (Mountain Wet Conference Champions)

Bowl Result: Beat Washington State 29-6 in Los Angeles Bowl

Series with Purdue: First Meeting

Record vs. Big Ten: 5-11

Head Coach: Jeff Tedford (36-8 in fifth season at Fresno State. 118-75 overall)

Last Season for the Bulldogs