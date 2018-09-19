GoldandBlack.com

Ticker
Four-star guard Brandon Newman commits to Purdue

Purdue has landed its top backcourt priority, as Valparaiso shooting guard Brandon Newman announced Tuesday night that he's chosen the Boilermakers, a night after an in-home visit from Matt Painter and Brandon Brantley.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect — he's ranked No. 75 nationally — chose Purdue over Xavier, Indiana and Ohio State, among numerous others who offered.

He joins Isaiah Thompson and Mason Gillis in Purdue's 2019 class to this point.

More to come ...

