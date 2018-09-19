GoldandBlack.com

More: Purdue 2019 commitments

Purdue has landed its top backcourt priority, as Valparaiso shooting guard Brandon Newman announced Tuesday night that he's chosen the Boilermakers, a night after an in-home visit from Matt Painter and Brandon Brantley.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect — he's ranked No. 75 nationally — chose Purdue over Xavier, Indiana and Ohio State, among numerous others who offered.

He joins Isaiah Thompson and Mason Gillis in Purdue's 2019 class to this point.

