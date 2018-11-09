More: Purdue commitments

Purdue's added another high-profile to its 2019 recruiting class, as four-star Kentucky wide receiver Milton Wright announced his commitment to the Boilermakers early Friday morning.

The Christian Academy of Louisville star chose Purdue from a list that had been narrowed long ago to five, the others being Louisville, Kentucky, Alabama and Ohio State.

He officially visited Purdue last weekend for its win over Iowa.

"It feels like a family and I like how the coaches have been together," Wright said prior to the Purdue visit and subsequent commitment. "If one goes, they all go. I like how Coach Brohm is not just building a team, but building a family."

Ranked 209th nationally by Rivals.com, Wright is Purdue's third Rivals250 commitment, joining Marvin Grant (110) and George Karlaftis (197).

Wright, Purdue's first 2019 commitment from Jeff Brohm's native Kentucky, is the Boilermakers' third wide receiver commitment, joining Ohio's Mershawn Rice and Tennessee's T.J. Sheffield.

It will sign as many as four.

Purdue remains very involved with Indianapolis' David Bell, who also officially visited for the Iowa game.

More to come ...