Freshman forward Kanon Catchings released from NLI, will not attend Purdue
After having already arrived on campus, Purdue freshman forward Kanon Catchings has been released from his National Letter of Intent and will no longer be a member of the program.
Purdue head coach Matt Painter spoke about the decision in a release from the school on Thursday afternoon.
"Kanon has asked for his release from his scholarship and we have granted him that request," Painter said in a statement. "We wish him luck in his future endeavors."
Catchings was the highest-rated player in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked top ten in the country for the first time in the Rivals era. The four-star forward committed to the Boilermakers prior to his junior season at Brownsburg High School, before he signed with Overtime Elite for his senior campaign.
