After having already arrived on campus, Purdue freshman forward Kanon Catchings has been released from his National Letter of Intent and will no longer be a member of the program.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter spoke about the decision in a release from the school on Thursday afternoon.

"Kanon has asked for his release from his scholarship and we have granted him that request," Painter said in a statement. "We wish him luck in his future endeavors."

Catchings was the highest-rated player in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked top ten in the country for the first time in the Rivals era. The four-star forward committed to the Boilermakers prior to his junior season at Brownsburg High School, before he signed with Overtime Elite for his senior campaign.