Game Wrap | Purdue 80 , Illinois 88 | Late threes down Purdue

Braden Smith was a rebound shy of a triple-double, and Trey Kaufman-Renn went for nearly thirty points, but it wasn't enough to match Illinois' timely shooting late as the Fighting Illini knocked off Purdue, 88-80, in Champaign on Friday night.



Smith's pursuit for a triple-double continues as does Purdue's hopes for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. With a win in its final regular season game, Purdue would have secured a double-bye. Now, the Boilers have to wait and see how the weekend of play unfolds.



Purdue controlled the game for much of this one, leading by as much as ten in the first half, but Illinois finished the first half on a 7-0 run that gave Purdue just a 42-40 lead at half.



Purdue could never pull away in the second half.



After Fletcher Loyer drew a foul on a three in the second half, his three free throws gave Purdue a 59-51 lead in the second half.



The lead grew to ten on a Smith lay up before turnovers sparked Illinois again.



Back to back turnovers helped another 7-0 run for Illinois that tied the game at 63-63 on a Tre White three-pointer.



White would then hit another three after a Purdue 30 second violation that gave Illinois its biggest lead to that point, 66-70. White had 22 points for Illinois.



Purdue turned an Illinois turnover into a 73-72 lead a few minutes later, and then another Smith steal into a five point lead on a Camden Heide lay up.



But Ben Humrichous hit a three-pointer to cut the game to one and then a Kasparais Jakucionis step back three gave Illinois the lead 82-79 with less than a minute to play.



Purdue's Smith missed his three on the next possession and Fighting Illini pulled away from the free throw line.